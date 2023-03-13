WILLIAMSBURG – Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, inducted to the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame Friday night, said he has “the utmost respect” for the men leading CAA Football rivals W&M and the University of Richmond.

McDermott has known the Tribe’s Mike London and the Spiders’ Russ Huesman for decades.

McDermott played safety at W&M 1993-97 and during that time, London and Huesman worked on Coach Jimmye Laycock’s staff. Huesman was McDermott’s secondary coach and then defensive coordinator, while London supervised the Tribe’s defensive linemen.

“Russ meant the word to me because he really believed in me as a player, I felt like,” said McDermott, who arrived at W&M as a walk-on and left as a captain on scholarship. “He knew what I could do, and then he gave me a chance to actually perform on the field. When I can tell you as a coach, one’s livelihood is at stake if your player can’t get the job done.

“And so that was a leap of faith on Russ’ part, to give me that opportunity. And we’re still friends to this day, and I certainly pull for him.

“When I played here, (London) was here just one year as a defensive line coach, I believe, and so our time was short together. But now, what he’s done here and how he’s gotten the program headed in the right direction again, it’s great to hear from an alum’s standpoint, and so proud of him and his staff.”

The Tribe and the Spiders both advanced to the FCS playoffs last season.