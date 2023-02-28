William & Mary through the regular season established it succeeds at home and struggles as a visitor.

The time has come to see how the Tribe handle business at a neutral site.

W&M enters the CAA basketball tournament as the No. 8 seed and will meet No. 9 Elon Saturday at noon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.

It will be the Tribe’s first neutral-court experience of the season after going 11-5 at home and 1-14 on the road.

Two double-digit wins to close the regular season should send W&M (12-19, 7-11 CAA) to its conference tournament with a dose of confidence as it seeks its first CAA title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, in which W&M has never participated.

The Tribe, whose longest win streak of the season is two, need to win four games in four days to reach their championship goal. If they eliminate Elon (8-23, 6-12) Saturday in the second round, top-seeded Hofstra will be rested after a bye and waiting in Sunday’s noon quarterfinals.

Hampton (8-23, 5-13) is the No. 12 seed and opens in Friday’s 2 p.m. play-in/first-round game against No. 13 Monmouth (6-25, 5-13).

The title game tips off Tuesday at 7 p.m., and be televised by the CBS Sports Network, as will Monday night's semifinals.

W&M graduate guard Anders Nelson averages 11.3 points, 4.4 assists, and has hit 50 of 108 3-point attempts. Ben Wight, a 6-foot-9 junior, averages 11.1 points and 5 rebounds.

The Tribe's best shot at winning the CAA championship may be the 3-pointer. They rank second among league teams with a 36.8 success rate from beyond the arc. William & Mary has played its last six games without its most prolific 3-point shooter, Gabe Dorsey (11 ppg), and its top rebounder, Noah Collier (8.2 rpg), because of injuries.

"I think these guys have done a great job of adapting to having a couple of guys out," said fourth-year coach Dane Fischer, a former George Mason assistant. "It's opened some opportunity for some guys and, in some ways, maybe it's given a little bit more clarity to roles and what we need guys to do."

Availability of Dorsey and Collier for the CAA tournament has not yet been determined.

This is the final year of a three-tournament agreement between the CAA and the Sports and Entertainment Arena, a 4,200-seat facility that's home for the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go, as well as the training facility for the NBA's Washington Wizards.

The league has left open the possibility of extending the deal.