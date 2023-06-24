Coming to William & Mary’s mound in the fall is Goochland High grad Zack Potts, who did not figure his college career would wind up there. It appears he has a pretty good chance to eventually pitch professionally.

“That’s always been the dream,” Potts said. “That’s Plan A.”

At one time, catchers did not have enough vertical reach for Potts’ wild deliveries. And he did not play during his senior year at Goochland because of injury.

Potts, 21, was named most outstanding player of the Division III World Series earlier this month after helping push Lynchburg to its first baseball national championship, also the first for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference program and first for a Virginia school on the D-III level.

Potts, a 6-foot-3 185-pounder, went 2-0 in the World Series with a complete game, one earned run and nine strikeouts. The right-hander was named third-team All-American after finishing 13-0 with a 2.16 ERA in 17 starts for a Lynchburg team that went 48-8.

“Talk about coming freakin’ out of nowhere,” said Guy Hansen, the former Kansas City Royals and Triple-A Richmond Braves pitching coach who in his pitching “barn” in Goochland worked with Potts over the years.

Before each of his Lynchburg starts this season, Potts said he ran to center field and took a moment to be grateful for where he was and what he was able to be doing.

Potts, a right-hander, dealt with a stress fracture in his elbow heading into his senior season at Goochland, had already committed to Lynchburg and elected not to pitch in his final year as a Bulldog and risk additional injury.

As a young pitcher at Goochland, “I had no command,” Potts said. He recalls regularly throwing so high during pitching sessions with Hansen that balls were uncatchable.

“Which is kind of funny,” Potts said Friday.

The command, velocity and pitch movement slowly came around as Potts stopped catching and playing other positions and concentrated on pitching.

“Being a catcher taught me a lot of ways to be a good pitcher,” Potts said. He gradually improved through four years at Lynchburg. Potts throws in the low 90s and did not dominate this season by being a strikeout ace (99 in 120⅔ innings). He depended on his control and his defense.

“I grew up not ever being the hardest thrower. Guy Hansen really emphasized command and understanding that as I get older and stronger, velocity will come,” Potts said.

His goal was to keep the ball away from bat barrels, and he did that by often relying on his slider.

“Striking out people is incredibly fun, but so is pitching into the eighth inning almost every single outing,” Potts said of elevated pitch counts that can often accompany strikeouts. “I don’t ever want to give up the ball.”

Lynchburg’s run to the national championship included a 19-3 ODAC record and weekly dependence on Potts to provide a quality start. He said he learned through his Lynchburg career to “get through some squirrely innings that are going to happen. I don’t think I would have had so many wins if I got rattled after (opponents) scored a run, or a double put them in good position. If I’m stressed about them scoring, they’re probably going to score.

“But if I’m confident that I can keep them at one (in an inning), I know our lineup’s going to score a bunch of runs.”

This national-championship season involved various storylines among Hornets that were nicely tied up, according to Potts. One was his bounce-back year after a junior season he viewed as subpar.

“Winning a national championship is so hard to describe to people, the feeling,” Potts said. “Everybody’s always asking me, ‘What’s it feel like? What’s it feel like?’ I would really need like four years to tell you everything. It really feels like a culmination of four years of hard work.”

Potts has a fifth year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s pandemic allowance. At William & Mary, he aims to earn a Master’s in public policy, and Potts feels that this strong senior season at Lynchburg earned him the Division I shot and graduate school.

Be grateful and stay hungry, Potts often reminds himself.

“I have to earn the innings for next spring when I get there in the fall,” he said, speaking of W&M. “Innings aren’t given to anyone.”

