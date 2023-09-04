Darius Wilson didn’t pass the ball as much as he pitched it forward to Hollis Mathis for a nice gain Thursday night at Campbell.

That was not the play announced in the Tribe huddle. Wilson evacuated a crowded pocket. Mathis modified his pass-pattern assignment and ran to a spot where Wilson could deliver the ball, in whatever manner, while briskly on the move.

“That was something a quarterback would know to do,” Wilson, W&M’s junior starter at the position, said of Mathis. “We were just on the same page. It’s good to have somebody on the field that’s played quarterback before, who understands in certain scenarios what I want to do."

In 2019, Mathis set season school records for total offense (1,522), passing yards (976) and rushing touchdowns (8) by a true freshman. The 6-foot-2 180-pounder from Pittsburgh during the season suffered a serious shoulder injury that compromised his throwing ability.

Mathis’ college career took a detour, to other positions: running back and wide receiver, with a bit of QB and punt returner mixed in, too.

At Campbell in W&M’s season-opener, Mathis was more involved at his potential contributions positions than last season. In 2022, he provided Tribe offensive coordinator Christian Taylor, a Class of 2007 W&M grad and former backup Tribe QB, with a valuable and versatile accessory. Taylor saw how that went – W&M shared the CAA Football championship and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals while going 11-2 – and expanded the role of Mathis.

In the Tribe’s 34-24 win at Campbell, Mathis made three receptions for 37 yards, took a few snaps, and gave Camels’ defenders something with which to concern themselves when he went in motion as a tailback and receiver.

“Hollis is a really dynamic player for us, so we can do a bunch of things with him. He can play quarterback. He can play running back. He can play receiver,” Wilson said. “So just whenever you have somebody like that on the field, it confuses the defense. It makes them think for a second longer, so it will slow them down.

“Because they’re not really sure what he’s going to do out there.”

Last year in W&M’s 27-21 homecoming victory over Delaware, Taylor drew up an amusing scheme that illustrated Mathis’ impact, even when he does not handle the football. The touchdown continues to make the rounds on those social media sites that play designers check for fresh material.

The Tribe faced second-and-goal at the Delaware four in the second quarter. Mathis lined up at receiver and went in motion. He stopped directly behind center Ryan McKenna, and bent at the knees. It appeared Mathis was about to take the snap.

McKenna hiked the ball between Mathis' legs to quarterback Darius Wilson in shotgun formation. Wilson ran left and pitched to Bronson Yoder, who scored untouched. Mathis said the play began as “a silly idea,” but it clearly caused the Blue Hens’ defense to hesitate.

The Tribe at Campbell also executed multiple direct snaps to Yoder, the tailback who gained 124 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. And while W&M was working off Taylor’s elaborate play sheet, there were no turnovers. Wilson, a lefty, completed 17 of 27 for 182 yards and two TDs, and ball-carriers ran 46 times for 270 yards (Wilson gained 57 yards on six carries).

"That’s something that we’ve emphasized in the entire offseason, just ball security, making the right decision with the ball, not putting it in danger,” said Wilson, a 6-3 205-pounder from Bronx, N.Y.

“Because we know the only people who can really stop us is us, and the way you do that is by turning the ball over.”

Coach Mike London’s William & Mary crew, ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll, watched Campbell’s first drive – 13 plays, 78 yards, 6:06 off the clock - end with a touchdown. On the Camels’ second drive, they went 68 yards in nine plays before losing a fumble at W&M’s 7, and then they covered 81 yards on nine plays for a second TD. The score was 14-14 with six minutes left in the second quarter.

Missed tackles were the issue, according to Tribe defensive lineman Nate Lynn.

“Way too many of those. Way too many of hitting people in the hole and they bounce off, breaking two, three tackles,” said Lynn. “And that’s all us, right? That’s all stuff we can fix. That’s no scheme fixes. That’s just player.”

London, whose Tribe (1-0) faces visiting Wofford (0-1 after 45-7 loss at Pittsburgh) Saturday at 6 p.m., praised his veteran team’s resilience. Lynn put it this way:

“Once we calmed down and realized that, ‘This is what we do, we’re football players who play football. It’s time to show up, show out,’ the nerves settled down, first-game jitters and all that.”

