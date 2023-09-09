WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary on this gray Saturday evening received Wofford’s opening kickoff. That suggested an initial movement of retreat for the Tribe.

But during an otherwise ordinary return, the eye-catching sideshow was W&M blocker Joseph Groves detaining Wofford’s charging Garrett Vernon with such ferocity than Vernon’s helmet popped off and rolled along Zable Stadium’s artificial surface.

That game-christening message of physical superiority and aggressiveness carried throughout the Tribe’s 23-6 victory, though W&M did not turn in a particularly clean home opener.

William & Mary missed chances to finish drives and was, at times, leaky against Wofford's running game because of some tackling inconsistency.

But that defense saw to it that the Terriers never really got into contention by springing big plays, and Wofford was prohibited from extending possessions.

William & Mary, ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, rode the bruising running of Bronson Yoder and the speed of Malachi Imoh, who shares the tailback position with Yoder, to 145 first-half rushing yards and a 20-6 lead at the break.

Edge rusher John Pius, a 2002 FCS All-American, had a sack in the first half. On back-to-back fourth-quarter plays, Pius wrapped up Wofford's ball-carrier as soon as he took a backfield handoff, and then was held by an offensive lineman to prevent him from collecting another sack.

Pius picked up that second sack later in the fourth quarter, and his impact stuck out more than all others. Pius and the Tribe's defense made sure that W&M would prevail with relative ease on a night during which the William & Mary offense failed to find its rhythm.

The Tribe's defensive staff cleverly shifts Pius from side to side, making him a moving target for a blocking scheme trying to control the player who finished second in voting for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which annually goes to the FCS's top defensive player.

Caden Bonoffski, a grad transfer from Davidson (no graduate school) hit three field goals (40, 42 and 30 yards) to stack on top of the two he converted in last week’s 34-24, season-opening victory at Campbell. That was good on Bonoffski's part, but an indication that the Tribe wasn't following through with its drives.

W&M set up in field-goal formation a fourth time, faked it, and was stopped by the Terriers.

W&M, which ranked No. 3 in FCS in rushing last season (265.8 ypg), ran for 270 yards at Campbell.

Wofford is led by coach Shawn Watson, who enters his first full season in that position after serving as the interim head coach for the last six games of last season. In 2022, Josh Conklin resigned on Oct. 6 in the midst of an 0-5 start and 15-game losing streak. Watson was named interim coach, guided the Terriers to a 3-3 finish, and was named coach on Dec. 1.

Wofford opened last Saturday with a 45-7 loss at Pittsburgh. The Panthers out-gained the Terriers 491-126 and limited Wofford to minus-1 rushing yard on 19 carries. The Terriers were picked seventh among 10 in the Southern Conference preseason poll.

Wofford begins a home-and-home series with Richmond next season.

The Tribe play at Charleston Southern (1-1) next Saturday. The Buccaneers lost 66-17 at Clemson Saturday after opening with a 13-10 win over North Greenville.

Notable: In terms of enrollment, Wofford is the fourth smallest school in the FCS, with an enrollment of 1,800 students. The smallest school is Presbyterian College at 1,199, VMI is second with 1,575 and Saint Francis of Pennsylvania is third at 1,649.

