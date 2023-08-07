WILLIAMSBURG – He was here before, on steamy August practice fields, in meeting rooms, in classrooms, in dining halls, in the library. He competed under game-day pressure at Zable Stadium and matured here as a younger man through his collegiate years.

Bill Parker intends to use that experience to guide this generation of William & Mary football players.

Parker, 42 and an Atlee High graduate, is in his first year as the Tribe’s safeties coach, returning to his alma mater after a professional playing career and, most recently, three years on the VMI staff.

“It’s been an awesome experience, and it’s an honor that I’m back and (coach) at a place where I made some plays,” said Parker, hired by head coach Mike London in February. “I know what it takes to be a part of this program and be a part of where this program is going right now with what Coach London is doing.”

The Tribe went through a morning practice Monday and Parker, a former W&M cornerback named first-team all-conference honors twice, was right there with the players, sweating, offering encouragement and committed to improving. This path seems so familiar to him.

“When I look at the guys, I see my former teammates because it’s the same type of guys that are going to be successful here,” said Parker, who started three years at W&M.

Parker is the lone new addition to London’s staff, which lost one aide after the Tribe won the CAA Football title, advanced to the FCS quarterfinals and finished 11-2 last season. Defensive coordinator Vincent Brown became the head coach at North Carolina A&T, a first-year CAA Football member.

London promoted from within to fill that spot (Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell share the DC job), and brought in Parker from VMI.

The Tribe are heavy favorites to repeat as CAA Football champions, per the league preseason poll.

“Just helping them along the way, trying to get them together for this season, which is so special, I couldn’t be in a better place,” Parker said. “I’m so excited.”

Brandon London, Mike London’s son, played in the Canadian Football League at Montreal with Parker.

“I’ve known him years and years,” London said of Parker. “Over the course of my career, going to the conventions and talking to people, you always try to keep that close list of who the next guys will be (on your staff). Over the years, he’s been on that list.”

London did not know, however, if Parker would be available. VMI considered Parker as a potential successor to Scott Wachenheim after he resigned on Nov. 20 following eight seasons as Keydets coach. Under Wachenheim, Parker was VMI's associate head coach, cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. The school named Parker interim head coach after Wachenheim left. VMI hired Danny Rocco as coach in early December.

VMI was able to sign 15 prospects, and Rocco called Parker’s role in keeping that class together “very significant.” Rocco added that he believes the responsibility and leadership Parker demonstrated at VMI during a challenging time will prove to be a long-term boost to his coaching career.

“It’s unfortunate (Parker) couldn’t get the VMI situation, but sometimes the man upstairs has plans and purposes for you, and this is the plan and purpose right now,” London said. “Having him on the staff has been very positive.”

Coaching was not something Parker was sure he wanted to do as a William & Mary student-athlete.

“I hadn’t thought that far down the line,” said Parker, the son of Bill Parker, the principal at Henrico High 2002-07. “I knew I was going to pursue playing football.”

Parker took part in part in numerous NFL training camps and mini-camps with multiple teams through the years, and was a member of the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He starred in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.

“When I was in arena football, that experience with those coaches, that was when I was like, ‘This is what I want to do,” said Parker, who also worked on the South Carolina State staff, and as safeties coach for the Tampa Bay Vipers (XFL) and Montreal Alouettes (CFL).

“What those coaches did was this, they pulled something out of me that I didn’t even know was there. And I was like, ‘I want to be able to do that for somebody else.’”

Notes: The Stats Perform Preseason FCS Poll was released Monday and W&M was ranked No. 4, behind South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Montana State. Richmond was ranked No. 18.

Tribe returning All-American linebacker/edge rusher John Pius and defensive lineman Nate Lynn were selected to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. That award goes to the FCS’ top defensive player (Pius finished as runner-up last year). William & Mary running back Bronson Yoder was named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List. That award goes to the FCS’ top offensive player.

William & Mary opens on Aug. 31, a Thursday, at Campbell, a first-year member of CAA Football.

