WILLIAMSBURG - Charleston Southern’s first-year coach, Gabe Giardina, on Tuesday was asked for his assessment of William & Mary, the fourth-ranked FCS team that visits the Buccaneers Saturday. He began his scouting report the way so many Tribe opponents do.

“They’ve got two elite pass rushers on the edge,” said Giardina.

John Pius, an All-American outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid, and Nate Lynn, a defensive end, open the window for a historic William & Mary season. There are not many defensive players comparable – in tandem – among FCS programs. They are not specialists, which makes them special.

“Not only can they play versus the run, but when it’s third-and-long or opportunities for them to use their athleticism to get on the edge, they’re really, really good,” said Mike London, W&M’s fifth-year coach. “When you have guys like that (who) can rush the passer on both sides, same side, standing up, hand in the ground, whatever it may be, it gives you an opportunity to be successful.”

Pius, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior, and Lynn, a 6-3, 260-pound senior captain, last season combined for 20 sacks. Together, they totaled five in two games this year. Linebacker Kevin Jarrell led the Tribe with 14 tackles in last Saturday’s 23-6 victory over Wofford, but the impact of Pius and Lynn wrecked what the Terriers were trying to do offensively.

Pius had a pair of sacks among three-and-a-half tackles for losses, with Lynn involved in one sack and one tackle for a loss. The Terriers absorbed “multiple hits on the quarterback,” said London, gained 156 yards, 53 of them passing, and succeeded on one of 13 third-down opportunities.

“To get teams into third-down situations where they have to throw, you have to decide how you’re going to protect,” said London. Those blocking schemes begin with plans to control Pius and Lynn.

“The skill set those two guys have is phenomenal,” said London, who rose in the football industry as a defensive line coach.

The Tribe (2-0) opened with a 34-24 win at CAA Football opponent Campbell, and displayed less-than-stellar defensive fortitude in that game. They took a step forward against Wofford, in the estimation of Pius.

“The first game against Campbell, I think it was more seeing where we were for the start of the season. There were some things that didn’t go well for us in the first game,” he said.

“I think we emphasized changing that mentality, understanding that we have to be more aggressive. We want to get more three-and-outs. That was a major thing coming into the second game.”

Charleston Southern (1-1), which belongs to the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association, lost 66-17 at Clemson last Saturday after opening with a 13-10 win over North Greenville. The Buccaneers have scored three touchdowns in eight quarters and are averaging 162.5 yards.

Listen to London discuss his defense, and it’s clear he believes continued progress is expected. The Tribe still are acclimating to first-year co-defensive coordinators Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell.

“We’ve experienced some success in winning games here, and just make sure we keep that hungry attitude and that willingness to do whatever it takes to win football games,” said London.

“We’ve done nothing yet.”

That edge is what concerns Charleston Southern’s Giardina as he watches Pius and Lynn on video.

“Certainly, got to do some things there to try to slow those guys down,” he said.

Saturday's 4 p.m. game is the first meeting of the programs, which are also scheduled to meet in Williamsburg during the 2025 season.

