WILLIAMSBURG - Before Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was inducted Friday night to the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame, he already belonged to another Tribe hall, the football program’s Walk-On Hall of Fame.

That honors notable players who came to W&M as walk-ons since 1980, earned scholarships, and became important parts of Tribe success. Among that hall’s members are 2010 NFL draft pick Adrian Tracy, 2004 Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback Lang Campbell, 1995 Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jason Miller and McDermott, an all-conference safety in 1997.

To understand McDermott’s NFL coaching career success, it’s instructive to revisit the six years he spent at W&M, playing five years (including a redshirt year) for the Tribe, and then moving onto Jimmye Laycock’s staff as a graduate assistant for a season.

“I’m very proud to have said that I was a walk-on and earned a scholarship,” said McDermott, who became a Tribe captain.

The safety from Lansdale, Pa., was issued No. 83 as a freshman. The steps he took from that day forward shaped what was to come, McDermott said Saturday in an interview at Zable Stadium prior to the Tribe’s spring game.

“When you’re given No. 83 being a defensive back when you’re a freshman, I think it’s a little humbling, a little embarrassing maybe,” said McDermott, 48. “I think that’s one of the many things that motivated me to become the player that I became years later.

“I used that as a chip-on-my-shoulder type of moment.”

McDermott earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy as a high-school senior, and was also recruited as a wrestler to the University of Virginia. He and his father made a day trip to William & Mary and the school just seemed to fit, McDermott said. He used a pay phone in Williamsburg to call the Virginia wrestling coach and tell him that he was walking on to Laycock’s program.

McDermott views Laycock as "an incredible person, an incredible coach. The way he ran his program was very similar to what I would later experience in the NFL and around the NFL. His level of consistency, detail, the schedule, how we traveled … And then the standard every day he expected from his players, not only on the field but off the field.”

Laycock recalled McDermott as "like a coach on the field. When he finished, he stayed with me for a year and coached with us. We gave him responsibilities, and he was one of those kind of guys who worked his butt off, was detail-oriented. He was a pretty serious person. He had a good personality, but he was serious about it.

"He was one of those kind of guys who showed initiative. That's one of the things I always looked at with young coaches was how much initiative they had, or do you have to tell them what to do every time you turn around. He had the initiative.”

McDermott called his time at W&M “one of the best experiences a young man could ask for ... I’m very proud to say I graduated from William & Mary because of the student-athlete identity that comes with it.”

McDermott noted that at many other universities, gaining admission is the most difficult part, and then following an academic track becomes rather routine. Not at William & Mary, McDermott said. The academic challenges continue through graduation.

Current Tribe coach Mike London was a William & Mary assistant in charge of the defensive line in the 1990s and was on staff for a year when McDermott was part of the program. University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman supervised the defensive backs for several years at W&M, and McDermott thanked Huesman Saturday for giving him a chance as a player.

“Russ meant the world to me because he really believed in me as a player, I felt like,” said McDermott.

Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach and a 2012 W&M Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, and McDermott played together for two years at William & Mary.

“It didn’t take long to see what type of leader he was, in terms of Mike being the captain of the team,” McDermott said of Tomlin, who was a receiver and a few years ahead of McDermott. “You could hear him all over the field because he was always talking... always talking trash because of the wide receivers going against us DBs.”