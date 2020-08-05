The trial of the man accused of murdering Nate Evans, a Lee-Davis High School graduate who went on to play running back at William & Mary, has been set for February in Norfolk Circuit Court.
The trial of Kri’Shawn Beamon was originally scheduled for mid-July, but a jury trial was not possible because of moratorium on jury trials throughout Virginia in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The trial is now set for Feb. 22-25.
“It may appear that continuing the trial for [seven months is] a long postponement, but because we still don’t have an approved plan nor a firm date to restart jury trials, my guess is both sides picked an agreeable date far enough in the future to ensure the trial could be held,” the Norfolk Circuit Court clerk, George E. Schaefer, wrote in response to an email inquiry from The Times-Dispatch.
Beamon allegedly shot and killed Evans, who was 19, near Norfolk’s Old Dominion University on March 21, 2019. Beamon, a Chesapeake resident, was arrested March 26, 2019, and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Those charges were certified in August of 2019. Beamon was 20 at the time of the alleged offenses. Police said they found Beamon’s phone by shell casings at the scene.
In a preliminary hearing held in August of 2019, testimony indicated Evans, with a companion, intended to sell marijuana to Beamon, who tried to steal it. Evans chased Beamon before shots were fired.
Evans starred at Lee-Davis in Hanover County and was William & Mary’s leading rusher in 2017 as a true freshman. He gained 476 yards on 119 carries that year. Evans played in nine games in 2018 and gained 208 yards on 70 rushes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.