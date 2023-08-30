William & Mary, ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS preseason Top 25, kicks off one of the most anticipated seasons in program history Thursday night at Campbell. Among the central figures are pass rusher John Pius, running back Bronson Yoder, and quarterback Darius Wilson, all of the Tribe.

It would be foolish to ignore what Damien Adams brings to the table.

A member of the Campbell football staff, Adams supervises the Camels’ defensive linemen and - more importantly this year - is also the program's GM/Transfer Personnel Specialist. He had a busy offseason.

Campbell brought in more than 20 players from the transfer portal. The team’s newcomers include those who were at UCLA, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, N.C. State, and several other Power Five programs.

“I feel good about the team we put together,” said Mike Minter, a former defensive back for the Carolina Panthers who’s in his 11th season at Campbell. “This is the first time I’ve attacked the transfer portal heavily like I did.”

About 20 freshmen joined the transfers, “so you really have a new football team,” said Minter, whose Camels went 5-6 last season in their final year as Big South Conference members. Campbell joined the CAA in July.

Minter said he acquired so many players from the transfer portal, in part, because “we’re coming into the CAA. I really felt like to come into this league, you’ve got to be good up front, offensive line, defensive line. That’s where it’s at.”

Speed is also important, he added. Monmouth was able to stay in every CAA last year, its inaugural go-round as a league member, because of speed all over the field, Minter said. There was another reason for his reliance on the portal.

“Quite frankly, we’ve been real bad on defense,” said Minter. “Me being a defensive guy, I just didn’t like that. So you only see two starters from last year’s defensive group. And you only see really three guys that played on that defense last year that are still here.

“Those are the reasons that I felt like I had to get in the portal and change the outlook of this football team.”

At William & Mary, the roster-building approach is distinctly different, with very few transfers. Two arrived during the offseason. The Tribe relies on home-grown personnel.

"The culture and things like, that's kind of been what I always want to try to establish," said fifth-year coach Mike London. "Sometimes with transfer portal guys, you get them for a year or so, and if they’re not playing, then maybe there are some issues in your locker room.

“All of us build our rosters the way we have to.”

W&M played Campbell for the first time last season, with W&M winning 37-21 in Williamsburg. This year’s game was agreed upon with date set before Campbell joined the CAA, and turned into league game, the opener for both teams. W&M is the strong favorite to win the conference title.

“I sent some gift cards to all my CAA (administrators) and all those great people who put them as the opening week,” Minter said of the Tribe. “Just kidding there.”

He wants the Camels to play with pace, and together. That second part is most important, Minter suggested.

“The No. 1 thing since January has been, ‘OK, how do we bring all these guys together so they begin to feel like they’ve been playing together for three or four years?’” said Minter. “That’s really the trick and the challenge that you have when you flip your roster the way we have.”

For the Camels, Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 2,221 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 338 yards and seven TDs last year. He is Campbell's all-time leader in passing yards (5,639 yards), and has rushed for 1,351 yards. Campbell returns four starters on the offensive line.

Scheming against that offense are William & Mary's new co-defensive coordinators, Ras-I Dowling, who handles the secondary, and Bo Revell.

Weather is not expected to be an issue at Campbell, located about 30 miles south of Raleigh, N.C. Rain is likely early Thursday, but that's projected to leave the area by kickoff at 7 p.m.

