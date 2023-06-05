Mike London emerged from William & Mary’s mid-March spring game a confident man who clearly wanted program members to remain hungry after December’s advancement to the 2022 FCS quarterfinals, a 55-7 loss at frigid Montana State.

"There are a lot of players returning who have played significant reps and have done some things that helped this team win football games," said London, who enters his fifth season as Tribe coach. "I think we've got a chance to be really good, knock on wood. We've still got a lot to prove."

Athlon Sports and HERO Sports clearly agree that W&M has a chance to be really good. Those organizations’ preseason FCS top 25 polls recently were released and the Tribe is ranked No. 4 by Athlon and No. 7 by HERO. William & Mary is the highest-rated CAA Football team in those polls, and therefore has unofficially been designated as the league’s team to beat after going 11-2 (7-1 CAA) last season.

The main reason for W&M’s preseason acclaim: all of those returners London referenced. They are led by linebacker John Pius (CAA defensive player of the year), quarterback Darius Wilson, running back Bronson Yoder and defensive tackle Nate Lynn. Fifteen starters are back. Some of them - pass-rushing specialist Pius sticks out - declined chances to transfer to Power Five programs.

"I didn't test out the transfer portal. I wanted to stay here," Pius, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior from Arlington who finished second in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the FCS defensive player of the year. "Get my degree, one. That was a major reason why I wanted to stay here. Also, we have a winning culture here right now. So those are the two things that made me want to come back."

The Tribe lost defensive coordinator Vincent Brown, who in January became coach at North Carolina A&T, which joins CAA Football on July 1. Other than that, the staff remained the same apart from the addition of Bill Parker, the former Atlee High and W&M star defensive back who returned to his alma mater from the staff at VMI.

The University of Richmond checked in at No. 21 in the Athlon Sports preseason poll and at No. 23 in the HERO Sports preseason poll after going 9-4 (6-2 CAA) and making it to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

On the Division II front, Virginia Union was recognized at No. 14 in the preseason poll of Lindy’s Football Magazine. The Panthers advanced to the Division II playoffs last season and return Jada Byers, who rushed for a DII-high 1,928 yards and won the Lanier Award as the state’s premier small-college football athlete.

PHOTOS: Richmond vs William & Mary football