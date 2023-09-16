Defense travels.

William & Mary, the No. 4 team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, didn’t allow Charleston Southern an offensive point in a 15-7 win Saturday in Charleston S.C.

The Buccaneers scored on a 100-yard kickoff return by Nivon Holland. The Tribe (3-0) held Charleston Southern to 77 yards, and W&M gained 395.

“The expectations are high. You want to play a great, perfect game,” said W&M coach Mike London, whose team is the favorite in CAA Football. “Sometimes you’ve got to figure out how to win games ... This is a testament to hanging in there and doing enough to win a game.

“Today was a tough one, a grind-it-out game.”

W&M had four sacks, collected a pair of interceptions and scored on a safety on a strip sack by defensive end Nate Lynn. The Buccaneers (1-2) of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association, were one for 10 on third-down opportunities. W&M was five of 15.

The Tribe (3-0) put together a 12-play drive late in the third quarter, and that march ended with a 12-yard touchdown run by Malachi Imoh (13 rushes, 110 yards). The score gave W&M a 15-7 lead.

Offensively, the Tribe moved the ball fairly well, according to London, but that didn’t lead to many points.

“We’ve just got to get back in sync,” London said.

Caden Bonoffski, W&M’s grad-transfer kicker from Davidson, hit field goals from 42 and 28 yards. In three games, he has made seven of eight FG attempts, with the miss from 50 yards.

“You know there’s a possibility for points when you get to a certain part of the field,” said London of Bonoffski’s value. “Part of your playing-calling could be considering where you’ve got to get the ball in order for a guy to add points to your team.”

London called the Buccaneers “a tough, scrappy opponent.”

London added that the Tribe was “uncharacteristically, getting involved in some penalties, things like that.” W&M drew eight flags for 85 yards.

“Little sloppy, little talking back-and-forth and things like that,” London said. “I told the team, ‘I get it. (The Buccaneers) may have been saying this and doing this and holding and all that, but the way you react a lot of times is what’s important.’

“That’s my job, to make sure we do what we’re supposed to do and not get penalties that can hurt us ... Because the games are going to get tougher, and they’re going to get harder.”

William & Mary is now 2-0 on the road. The Tribe opened their season with a 34-24 CAA Football win at Campbell.

Charleston Southern plays at W&M in 2025.

William & Mary and Charleston Southern could not be much different, institutionally. W&M was founded in 1693, a fact proudly saluted with a front-and-center helmet stickers attached over the facemasks of many Tribe players. Charleston Southern was founded as the Baptist College of Charleston in 1964 and became Charleston Southern University in in 1990.

W&M played its first football game in 1893, 100 years before Charleston Southern became a Division I program. Buccaneers football launched in 1991 as a Division III operation.

In the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association preseason poll, Charleston Southern was picked to finish ninth among 10 teams.

Next: The Tribe opens their CAA Football schedule Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. game against Maine at Zable Stadium.

