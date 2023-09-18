Neither William & Mary nor CAA Football has additional disciplinary measures planned for two Tribe players who were ejected during fourth-quarter scuffles in their 15-7 win at Charleston Southern Saturday.

The Buccaneers had four players ejected, according to W&M coach Mike London.

London said on Monday that his school and the CAA Football office reviewed the episode and determined that there will be no suspensions for W&M senior Nate Lynn, a defensive end who is a captain, or W&M senior offensive lineman Rian Haigler. They were thrown out of the game.

Lynn is on the watch list for the Buchanan Award, which annually goes to the FCS' top defensive player, and last season earned All-American recognition from multiple outlets. He has twice been named first team All-CAA Football and this year leads W&M with four sacks.

Haigler is a two-year starter.

“We’ve got to make sure we are poised, particularly when things happen there at the opposite sideline,” said London.

He said there were penalties that led to some of the Tribe's frustrations, and the actions of some Buccaneers also played into the disagreeable late-game activity between the teams. But London stressed that what occurred with altercations among players is not acceptable.

“I’ve addressed that with our guys. The conference, (Joe D’Antonio) our commissioner, has talked about things that we need to do to make sure we are representative of this conference, and of the game of football. I believe that as well," said London.

“I told the team, ‘I get it. (The Buccaneers) may have been saying this and doing this and holding and all that.'”

London said he emphasized to his players that the manner in which they react in those situations is very important.

“That’s my job, to make sure we do what we’re supposed to do and not get penalties that can hurt us,” said London.

Additional issues of this kind by William & Mary players will be dealt with severely from a discipline standpoint, according to London.

“All I can do is control our guys,” said London, who’s in his fifth year at W&M and is the former coach at the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia. “What happened on the other side of it, they’ve got to control their guys.

"We haven’t been like that in the past, nor will we be like that.”

Charleston Southern plays at W&M in 2025.

From a disciplinary angle, all Tribe players will be available to play against Maine in a CAA Football game at Zable Stadium Saturday, according to London. His team is 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Maine is 0-3.

Before Lynn was ejected, he made a sufficient impact to be named the FedEx Ground FCS national defensive player of the week, as well as CAA Football defensive player of the week.

Lynn helped hold Charleston Southern to 77 total yards and no offensive points. The Buccaneers scored on a kickoff return. Lynn, from Charlotte, executed a strip sack that resulted in a safety and had a team-high seven tackles. W&M limited an opponent to fewer than 100 yards for the first time since 1996.

Tribe opponents have converted four of 31 third-down opportunities (12.9%) and London's team has 10 sacks in three games.

