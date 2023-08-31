BUIES CREEK, N.C. – William & Mary, regarded as one of the FCS' elite teams, executed the first-game flex that was expected, but it took a while to get Campbell under control for the power move in a 34-24 win Thursday night.

Openers rarely seem to be easy, particularly if they're league games. The Tribe defense struggled to handle Campbell early. Two second-quarter Camels' fumbles, each of the forced variety, mixed with a couple of very damaging Campbell penalties. Those mistakes changed the game.

Campbell committed the first turnover at W&M's five (caused by DB Bryce Barnes), taking away a potential TD. The second came on a muffed punt (Tribe tight pressure applied to punt receiver) and set up W&M at CU's 13. The Tribe reached the end zone three plays later.

"We got the ball at the right time and we were able to capitalize," said W&M coach Mike London.

W&M took command and stayed on top, wearing down the Camels with a running game and a more restrictive defensive effort. Bronson Yoder ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns. W&M (270 rushing yards) did not commit a turnover.

Campbell scored a TD with 46 seconds left.

"It wasn't pretty, but we were able to come out with a W," said London. "When you have twenty-something-plus transfer portal guys, and then 20-something-plus freshmen that are coming in added to your team (as Campbell does) ... "

There was associated scouting mystery for W&M. "We did enough today to win on the road against a really good, tough football team," said London.

W&M withstood a scary first quarter-and-a-half, from a defensive perspective, and after assuming the lead soon thereafter showed the poise that would be expected from a veteran team.

"It just speaks to how much of a veteran team we are and how many people on our team have played before and been in those tough situations before," said W&M's Darius Wilson (17-27, 182 yards and two passing TDs, 57 rushing yards). "We know not to panic. We know not to get too high, too low."

This was the first CAA Football game for Campbell, which joined the league in July with North Carolina A&T from the Big South Conference. The atmosphere at Campbell’s Barker-Lane Stadium reflected that new-league celebration as well as the presence of the conference preseason favorite.

The Tribe, with 15 starters back from the 2022 team that reached the FCS quarterfinals, was ranked No. 4 in the Stats Performance FCS Preseason Top 25.

William & Mary was the highest-ranked team to visit Campbell in its modern era of football (16 years). Campbell was picked No. 12 in the CAA preseason poll. It allowed five opponents to score 37 or more while going 5-6 last season and Coach Mike Minter is trying to fix his defense with transfers.

The Camels came out smoking, with jarring speed and pace-of-play behind returning starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, a running and passing threat.

"There's always rust," said W&M defensive end Nate Lynn (two sacks). "Thankfully for us, our offense was able to carry the load for that first half, keep the train rolling for us (on defense) to catch our legs."

The Tribe returned seven defensive starters but were reforming around new co-coordinators, Ras-I Dowling (secondary) and Bo Revell. Causing those two second-quarter turnovers during a 3:26 stretch helped W&M grab momentum and a 24-14 halftime lead.

A 37-yard field goal on the final snap of the first half by Caden Bonoffski, a graduate transfer from Davidson (no graduate school) gave the Tribe a 24-14 lead. Bonoffski added a 42-yard FG in the third quarter to make it 27-14. And then the Tribe run game took over.

The Camels gained 16 first downs and 241 yards in the first half. W&M then settled down defensively. "The problem in the first half was missed tackles," said Lynn.

Notes: W&M opens its home schedule next Saturday vs. Wofford, ranked seventh among nine in the Southern Conference coaches’ preseason poll. The Terriers open Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Thursday’s game was the fifth time in the last six years that the Tribe opened its CAA Football schedule on the road. W&M hadn’t opened its season against a league opponent since 2010 ... The first W&M-Campbell meeting was last year in Williamsburg, where the Tribe won 37-21.

This is Campbell’s 16th year after restarting football. This is William & Mary’s 130th year of football.

