WILLIAMSBURG – Darius Wilson came to William & Mary from Bronx, New York, known far more for point guards than quarterbacks.

So it perhaps wasn’t surprising that when Wilson recently was asked about his role as a third-year starter for the Tribe, he responded with what sounded like hoops-speak.

“My job is to distribute and get (teammates) the ball in their spots and when they need it,” Wilson said.

The Tribe were the FCS’ third-best running team last season (265.8 yards per game) and return senior tailback Bronson Yoder (104.6 ypg), junior tailback Malachi Imoh (65.6) and Wilson (41 ypg), who’s a junior.

Wilson believes he has talented receivers in junior DreSean Kendrick and JT Mayo. And then there’s Hollis Mathis, who W&M used in conventional and unconventional ways last season as a passer, runner and receiver in the creative concepts of Christian Taylor, the program’s offensive coordinator.

“You’re going to see other things, different things that you haven’t seen before,” said fifth-year coach Mike London, whose team is ranked among the top five in multiple FCS preseason polls. The Tribe, 11-2 last year, received 13 of 15 first-place votes in the CAA Football preseason poll.

Blend this offensive potential with a defense that returns nine starters, and Wilson’s stated approach appears sound.

“My role as a quarterback on this team is just to get the ball to our play-makers in space. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make stuff happen,” said the 6-foot-3 195-pounder. “My job is not to be (in) the spotlight. My job is to get them the ball and let them shine, let them do what they do, just give them the best opportunity to help us go win.”

Wilson’s development may still be a major part of W&M success. The lefty took a major step as a passer and decision-maker from his true freshman year to 2022. Wilson explained his improvement by saying, “Doing the same thing over and over again until you get it right, until it’s the way you like it. It’s nothing fancy. It’s just work.”

There’s no reason the elite running game the Tribe featured last season cannot be joined by an elite passing game that upgrades from efficient, in Taylor’s estimation. He said the idea is to see that “timing, rhythm and consistency (are) at a much higher level.”

Wilson’s fingerprints could be all over that, which is what he had in mind during an offseason during which he said he concentrated on “little things," such as pocket movement and fine-tuning mechanics.

“We took our passing game from one level to another level (from 2021 to 2022) and this year we want to add more volume to that and start doing a couple of different things,” Wilson said.

“That falls on me. That falls on receivers. So this offseason, we were working on more chemistry, different routes, everything, just to make us a more balanced offense, making us more two-dimensional.”

The expectations at William & Mary are as a high as they have been in decades, perhaps ever, from a national perspective. Taylor on the Tribe's media day expressed his goal is to "have the No. 1 offense in the country and help William & Mary win a conference and national title."

In the Laycock Center, the school's football support building, that doesn't change from year to year, he added.

But also outside of the facility this August, the bar is set very high for W&M. The Tribe advanced to the FCS quarterfinals last season after sharing the CAA Football title with New Hampshire. Fifteen starters return.

“We’re humans. So I know they look at social media posts and things like that," London said of his players. "But because we’re an older group, an older team, the expectations (are) prove it during the season and let’s talk after the season.

“All these things that are going on now, it’s great. It brings notoriety to the player and to the school. But at the same time, there’s a lot of things we have still yet to to accomplish that we want to.

“We have unfinished business.”

