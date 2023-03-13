WILLIAMSBURG – John Pius stayed at William & Mary. Ten years ago, that would not have been a story. These days, his choice seems somewhat surprising.

Pius participated in the Tribe’s spring game Saturday, repledging his allegiance to W&M, for which he starred as a sophomore defensive end/outside linebacker last season. William & Mary shared the CAA Football championship, advanced to the FCS quarterfinals, and finished 11-2.

Pius, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, specializes in rushing the passer and finished second in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award (honors the FCS’ defensive player of the year). What college program on any level wouldn’t like to have another one of those guys?

Players commonly transfer in order to elevate competitive tiers, when the opportunity becomes available. Yet Pius, who was a consensus FCS All-American, once again wrapped up spring ball at Zable Stadium.

“I didn’t test out the transfer portal. I wanted to stay here,” said Pius, who’s from Arlington. “Get my degree, one. That was a major reason why I wanted to stay here. Also, we have a winning culture here right now. So those are the two things that made me want to come back.”

He fits the profile of many players who chose to leave the FCS to try to make a splash for a Power Five program. Pius was physically a late-bloomer who kept his quickness while gaining 30 pounds, and then dominated in a quality FCS league.

"He was skinny coming out of high school, but you saw the potential to put weight on to build his body," said W&M coach Mike London.

Pius, the 2022 CAA Football defensive player of the year, ranked fourth nationally in sacks (11.5) and fifth in tackles for losses (19.0). Some ACC school likely would have swept up Pius had he entered the transfer portal.

After Saturday’s spring game, Pius said that route “was always in the back of my mind, but I love it here, the school, my teammates and coaches. It wasn’t a hard decision to stay.”

That’s what London wanted to hear from Pius and several other talented W&M players who elected to remain with the Tribe.

“That’s always the thing that’s out there looming. You just never know because there are so many outside influences that kind of creep into it, like ‘Hey, what about this?’” London said of the transfer portal. “But at the same time, we try to create a culture, relationships, (offer) a William & Mary degree and perhaps a grad-school opportunity that (lead to) guys staying with you.

“For John Pius, with what’s going on here, hopefully this is where he wants to be. We just try to be consistent about who we are, what we do, and what we’re all about. And if that’s good enough, then they’ll want to be here with us.”

The Tribe lost four defensive starters and three on offense to graduation. Almost all of the major players return, including quarterback Darius Wilson and tailback Bronson Yoder, who finished the year with 1,255 rushing yards, the eight-best season in program history.

A notable January loss was Vincent Brown, who went from W&M defensive coordinator to head coach at North Carolina A&T, which becomes a CAA Football member this year. London promoted two staff members, Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell, to co-defensive coordinators and added Bill Parker, a former Tribe star defensive back and Atlee High grad, as a defensive assistant.

“Defense is still going to be the same,” said Pius. “I feel like it’s going to be another great season.”

Other than Brown, W&M did not lose staff members, another reason for high expectations.

“There are a lot of players returning who have played significant reps and have done some things that helped this team win football games,” said London. “The 15 (spring) practices we had, they were all productive.

“I think we’ve got a chance to be really good, knock on wood. We’ve still got a lot to prove.”

Note: The Tribe open at Campbell on Aug. 31 and play their FBS game at Virginia on Oct. 7.