WILLIAMSBURG – This is what can happen when a high-quality college has a high-quality football program: beneficial things may unexpectedly come your way when very much needed.

Placekicker Caden Bonoffski graduated from Davidson last spring with a communications degree and football eligibility remaining.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me once I graduated from Davidson that I definitely wanted to use my fifth year of eligibility (allowed) due to COVID,” said Bonoffski. “That was pretty much a no-brainer for myself. I definitely thought I had more in the tank.”

Bonoffski was right. For William & Mary (2-0), the No. 4 team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, he has hit five of six field-goal attempts. His only miss was a 50-yard try in the Tribe’s season-opening game, a 34-24 CAA Football victory at Campbell.

Bonoffski, from Huntersville, N.C., leads FCS with 2.5 field goals per game. He hit FG attempts of 40 and 42 and 30 yards last Saturday in a 23-6 win over Wofford at Zable Stadium. His two makes at Campbell were from 37 and 43 yards.

“I was familiar with the school and the program coming out of high school,” Bonoffski said of W&M. “However, timing in terms of who they were looking to take that year, things didn’t really work out. But in the back of my mind, I always knew this was a great spot.

“Obviously, the (football) program is in a super-good place right now. And obviously, academically, very strong, similar to Davidson. So it was a very easy fit and very easy overall decision for me to come from Davidson and end up at William & Mary.”

He is a candidate at William & Mary for a Master’s in Business Administration.

“This past spring, I realized that an MBA was something I wanted to pursue and after looking at the Mason School (of Business), it’s obviously one of the best programs and most well-regarded programs in the country,” said Bonoffski. “So combine that with the program football-wise we have going on here, it was a really easy decision for me.”

Bonoffski acclimated quickly to W&M’s football culture, won the first-team kicking job, “and he’s putting the ball through the uprights,” said W&M coach Mike London, whose team visits Charleston Southern (1-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. “Another selfless guy. Just wants to help us win. I’m glad we have him on our team.”

William & Mary’s need for a placekicker this year is a story in itself. Last season, sophomore Ethan Chang, from George Marshall High School in Falls Church, was named second team all-CAA Football after hitting 18 of 24 field-goal tries (six of nine from 40 yards or farther).

Chang set a Tribe record and tied the CAA Football record with his 57-yard field goal last October in a 27-10 win at Stony Brook.

The Tribe hasn’t lost many outgoing transfers in London’s five years as coach, but Chang is now at Mississippi State as a back-up kicker. There were extenuating circumstances to his departure from W&M.

Chang graduated from W&M in three years, majoring in engineering physics with a minor in math. He headed to Mississippi State on the way to a Master’s in mechanical engineering.

Bonoffski, who converted 21 of 28 field-goal tries while at Davidson, went from a Wildcats’ program that’s a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League, to William & Mary, which is generally viewed as a FCS national championship contender after advancing to the quarterfinals in 2022 and returning almost all of its key players. The Tribe are the favorites in CAA Football, according to the league's preseason poll.

“Obviously, a 40-yard field goal in my old conference compared to this conference, it’s still 40 yards,” said Bonoffski, who was named CAA Football special teams player of the week. “So, in terms of the actual kick, that’s the same. In terms of the surrounding context, if you will, there’s more people at these (W&M) games. There are bigger guys on the field, it’s faster.

“But that’s not something that necessarily dictates how I kick. So in terms of my own personal kicking routine, nothing has really changed. But at the end of the day, I do notice quite a few differences.”

Notable: Charleston Southern, a member of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association, beat North Greenville 13-10 and lost last Saturday at Clemson 66-7. This is the Tribe's second game outside of CAA Football competition. W&M visits Virginia on Oct. 7.

