As if Nate Lynn needed a reminder of playing football on a frigid, slick field with temperatures in the teens in Bozeman, Montana, it’s right there as his phone’s screen saver.

Montana State accelerated to a 27-0 halftime lead on the night of Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and punched out William & Mary 55-7 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Each time Lynn activates his phone, he sees an image of that scoreboard at game’s end, the crash landing of a very special W&M season.

“I’m not a guy that holds grudges, but that hasn’t sat with me well,” said Lynn, W&M’s standout senior defensive lineman from Charlotte. He held up his phone, displaying the picture of the postgame scoreboard at Montana State.

“So I can say as a team, that’s something that left a bad taste in our mouth,” said Lynn, a 6-foot-3 260-pounder who had eight sacks among 13 tackles for losses and forced four fumbles last year.

W&M coach Mike London said last week he didn’t know Lynn, a team captain, carried that screen saver reflecting the Tribe's disappointment at Montana State. London recognized it as a piece of W&M's motivational package for this season, while star running back Bronson Yoder said that scoreboard image reminds him that “nobody wants to go out like that. Nobody wants to play a game like that.”

From screen saver to big picture, William & Mary's window seems open for as much or more after going 11-2 last year and at 7-1 sharing the CAA Football championship with New Hampshire. Fifteen starters are back, nine of them on defense, and quarterback Darius Wilson begins his third season as pass/run trigger man.

W&M received 13 of 15 first-place votes in the CAA Football preseason poll and will open conference play Aug. 31 at Campbell, a new CAA Football member. The Tribe are ranked among the top five in some preseason FCS polls.

“You look at what’s going on and what’s gone on, and you appreciate those things. But it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish,” said London, the former University of Richmond, Virginia and Howard coach who’s entering his fifth season at W&M.

“We’re not satisfied with how we ended. That’s what you’re remembered for. We want to be remembered holding a trophy up. We want to be remembered in terms of winning the last game.”

London’s 2008 Spiders team closed that way, beating Montana 24-7 to capture the 2008 FCS championship. Defense led that team to a title, and there’s a blueprint that’s conceivable for the Tribe.

There are new co-coordinators, Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell, after the departure of Vincent Brown, the first-year coach at N.C. A&T, another new CAA Football member.

"Defense is still going to be the same," said junior outside linebacker/edge rusher John Pius, the runner-up for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award (top FCS defensive player). "I feel like it's going to be another great season."

Pius, a 6-foot-2 235-pounder from Arlington, could have transferred out of W&M to a higher-level program after a season during which he had 11.5 sacks among 19 tackles for losses. He did not, explaining he wanted to earn a W&M degree and “also, we have a winning culture here right now. So those are the two things that made me want to come back."

London guided a gradual resurrection. Coach Jimmye Laycock stepped down after the 2018 season, his 39th of a prestigious run. The Tribe had three consecutive losing years as Laycock's tenure wound down.

Under London, W&M regained respectability, and then superiority in CAA Football. Last season's league championship was the program's first since 2015.

“Most of the people on the team remember (those) years when we were 11th (in the CAA preseason poll), remember the years when we were ninth, 10th, 11th in the conference,” said Lynn.

The program acquired confidence with last season, Lynn added, and that has grown during the offseason. London, whose team gets started this week with preseason work, noted a new “mentality” that he believes is a plus heading into this year. Lynn said he can feel the veteran presence that will carry the Tribe.

Yoder, a senior who ran for 1,255 yards and 13 TDs in 2022, said last year’s league championship and FCS playoffs advancement “showed us that we can do big things, that we’re not just an academic school.

“We’re a great team, and we’re hungry, and we’re ready to win championships.”

