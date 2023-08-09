WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary ranks No. 4 in the Stats Perform preseason FCS poll, and the fierce face of this Tribe team was a relatively skinny freshman who W&M staff members were not sure how to deploy a few years ago.

When he signed with the Tribe, John Pius was a raw 6-foot-2 195-pounder who grew up playing more basketball than football. As a defensive end at Yorktown High in Arlington, he lined up in a three-point stance.

Pius was so athletic that Yorktown tried him at other positions, too. W&M coach Mike London saw a player with a “first-step get-off that’s really unique. It allows him to attack."

Leave Pius at defensive end in that three-point stance? Shift him to outside linebacker? Coverage skills were not going to be a major problem. Pius also played some defensive back in high school.

W&M placed Pius as a stand-up outside linebacker, but after 23 sacks in two years on Yorktown's varsity, his specialty clearly remained rushing the passer. He’s a hybrid.

Pius, now a 235-pound redshirt junior, had 11.5 sacks among 19 tackles for losses in 2022, when he was named the CAA defensive player of the year and first team Associated Press FCS All-American. He finished second in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes annually to the FCS’ premier defender.

“I definitely want to have the same season as I did before, if not better,” Pius said Monday after a W&M practice. “That’s what I’m reaching for. Always want to keep getting better, and keep overachieving.”

London coached the defensive linemen of the Houston Texans in 2005 and recalls words spoken that year by Tony Dungy, the former coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The topic tackled by Dungy, a former NFL defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator, was the value of one coverage scheme compared to another.

Dungy, according to London, responded, “You get those pass-rushers right there, that’s what’s most important.”

London did not forget that advice and said he heads into this season believing, “Our ability to rush the passer I think is going to be critically important, and then how we put them in those spots to do that to minimize some of the things that can happen to you.”

The key? Pius, whose continued presence at W&M may be viewed by some as surprising, given the Name, Image and Likeness market for high-quality pass-rushers in NCAA football. Pius said he values W&M’s winning football atmosphere – the Tribe last year went 11-2, sharing the CAA Football title and advancing to the FCS quarterfinals - and a degree from the school. That combination explains his return.

Said London: “When you can develop a culture and a relationship, when you have a school that talks about academic excellence, you have the Master’s programs in our grad schools that do an excellent job of not just branding a William & Mary student-athlete when their doing their undergrad, but also after they’re done …”

“So you can make $5,000, $8,000, $10,000 somewhere else through an NIL. Or you can get a Master’s degree here and earn six figures.”

London, on the flip side, by not frequently hitting the transfer market has given his young players reason to believe they can develop and progressively step from the shadows to the spotlight at W&M.

“We very seldom have gone in the transfer portal. I – right, wrong or indifferent – have decided to recruit high school kids and grow them up in the program,” said London.

Pius, now grown, and W&M’s other defensive linemen have taken the perspective that they earn the right to rush the passer. So they must stop the run, which they did well last year, to set up disruption of down-and-distance situations by sacking quarterbacks.

“That’s definitely still the same philosophy that we want to keep,” said Pius. “You have to stop the run to let our pass-rushers do our thing.”

Almost all of the major Tribe players return, including quarterback Darius Wilson and tailback Bronson Yoder, who finished the year with 1,255 rushing yards, the eighth-best season in program history.

“We feel like we want to repeat as CAA champions and make it back into the playoffs, and I think the biggest thing that we want to is win the natty,” said Pius.

The “natty” would be the national championship.

“I think everybody is locked in for that,” said Pius. “That’s the main goal for us and what we want to accomplish.”

W&M opens at Campbell, a first-year CAA Football member, on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 31.