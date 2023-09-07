William & Mary has plenty of practice moving the chains and an established plan to do so: power tailback Bronson Yoder maneuvering behind a veteran offensive line.

The Tribe (1-0), ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform Top 25, opens their home schedule against Wofford (0-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.

The University of Richmond seeks an offensive identity. The Spiders (0-1), who began their season with a 17-10 loss to Morgan State, visit Michigan State (1-0) Saturday at 3:30 p.m., in a game that will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.

Yoder, a senior, ranked No. 12 among FCS rushers last season with 1,255 yards. The 5-foot-11 210-pounder from Nappanee, Ind., started this season with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 34-24 win at Campbell. There, W&M picked up 27 first downs, 17 on the ground.

“I haven’t been around too many players that after initial contact, he still falls forward, gets a couple of extra yards,” W&M coach Mike London said of Yoder. “He’s hard to bring down. Very tough, rugged, tenacious. One of our leaders.”

The Spiders were generally ineffective offensively against Morgan State, picked fourth in the six-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll. UR coach Russ Huesman, whose team committed four turnovers, and his assistants re-examined the manners in which they approached that opener, in terms of how players were deployed and what plays were called.

This would not appear to be a good Saturday to judge if Kyle Wickersham, a redshirt sophomore quarterback in his first season as a starter, has made progress along with his teammates.

Richmond scheduled Michigan State a couple of years ago, according to Huesman, and suggested this first Spartans-Spiders meeting was linked to the work history of John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics. Hardt from 1996 to 2000 was an associate director of athletics at Michigan State.

Huesman is in his seventh year and when Richmond annually meets an FBS opponent, he sounds the special-teams alarm. Huesman in these games is sensitive to how FCS teams manage kickoff and punt coverage.

“When you punt the ball or kick it, you’re defending 100 (yards) by 53 (yards),” said Huesman. “Sometimes when you’re playing defense or you’ve got the ball offensively, you can kind of maybe control some things. But when you kick the ball, there’s 22 bodies all over the field and they can get great players in space.

“You know right off the bat they’re going to have tremendous athletes ... We’ve got to be really smart on special teams.”

The Spiders were bitten by a scoring punt return at Virginia Tech two years ago in a 21-10 loss. Tayvion Robinson went 60 yards for a score that gave the Hokies a 14-7 lead with 4:30 left in the second quarter.

Wickersham was sacked five times by Morgan State and still ended up being Richmond’s leading rusher (39 yards on 21 carries).

“If quarterbacks are going to run around, there’s got to be a price for that,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said in an early-week meeting with the media.

Michigan State is 7-0 vs. FCS competition, and the Spartans haven’t met an FCS opponent since 2021.

“It’s one of 11, and that’s the way I have to approach it,” Huesman said. “But to give these guys an opportunity to go play at Michigan State, or Virginia, Virginia Tech, it’s pretty cool and I know they enjoy doing that. They love to compete against (Power Five) programs.”

The Spiders are guaranteed $650,000 for the trip.

