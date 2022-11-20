 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Wachenheim steps down as VMI football coach

Scott Wachenheim coached VMI to a two-season football resurrection, but decided to step down after a disappointing year, VMI Athletic Director Jim Miller said Sunday.

Wachenheim’s teams went 24-62 in eight seasons. According to Miller, the choice to move on was totally Wachenheim’s.

“Scott’s decision 100%,” said Miller. “It was surprising. He just said he needed to take a step back from VMI.”

Wachenheim is 60.

During the 2021 spring-semester season, VMI won the Southern Conference title, its first championship since 1977, and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Keydets finished 6-2, their first winning record since 1981. Wachenheim was named FCS national coach of the year.

In September of 2021, Wachenheim agreed to a contract extension that ran through the 2025 season. The Keydets finished 6-5 in the fall of 2021, with Wachenheim guiding VMI to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1961-62.

But this season, the Keydets finished 1-10 after Saturday’s 26-22 loss to The Citadel in Lexington.

VMI works at a major disadvantage in the current college football environment. The school gets virtually no undergraduate transfers, a staple in almost all Division I programs, because of its military nature. And graduate transfers are not acceptable at VMI because it has no graduate school.

Wachenhein is a native Californian and a 1984 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

