In the second of their three years playing college basketball together at Utah State, Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga moved in together.

“And that’s when we really became best friends,” Bairstow said Friday as the duo’s new program, VCU, readied to depart on Monday for its 10-day tour of Greece.

“Ever since then, we’ve kind of done everything together, whether it’s going to the gym or going to get food.

“We’re pretty inseparable, to a point.”

In an era of widespread roster mobility, continuity is at a premium across the country.

And for a Rams program that has over the years leaned on continuity within its culture and fabric despite coaching and roster turnover, the bond between incoming transfers Bairstow and Shulga serves as the nucleus around which new coach Ryan Odom’s mostly reconstructed roster will form.

The versatile Australian wing and playmaking Ukrainian guard started all 35 games for the Aggies last season, helping them to a 26-9 mark and No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament. Both project as regular starters for the 2023-24 Rams.

Bairstow, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound, senior from Brisbane, Australia, averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% (32 of 83) from 3-point range. He shot 54.8% (34 of 62) from the free throw line and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Shulga, a 6-4, 197-pound junior combo guard from Kyiv, Ukraine, averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds and finished second on the team with 140 assists (4 per game). He shot 36.4% (55 of 151) from beyond the arc and 82.4% (112 of 136) from the free throw line and has two years of eligibility remaining.

They are the only players on VCU’s current roster with experience playing under Odom.

Redshirt-freshman wing Fats Billups, one of the few Rams remaining from the Mike Rhoades era, said Bairstow and Shulga’s familiarity with Odom’s system has helped everyone around them get comfortable with their new coaches and teammates.

When Shulga arrived at Utah State, an assistant coach drove him from the airport, and Bairstow was one of the first players he met.

“From there we just naturally gravitated,” Shulga said.

“We have the same views about things, about basketball, the same goals.”

‘I’ve loved every moment of it’

Bairstow is the youngest of seven siblings, four of which, himself included, have played college basketball.

Parents Ian and Penny Bairstow are a veterinarian and school teacher, respectively, and coach youth basketball in Australia.

Brothers Cameron (New Mexico, drafted by Chicago Bulls, has played for various pro teams in Australia) and Jarred (Central Oklahoma, various pro teams in Australia) plus sister Stephanie (Utah State, various pro teams in Australia) helped foster Sean’s affinity for the game.

“I definitely grew up in and around it and always knew that college basketball was what I wanted to do,” said Bairstow, who grew up playing point guard before a 7-inch growth spurt beginning around age 15 led him to convert his perimeter skills into a more all-around player profile.

“I’m a playmaking wing, one that you can run a lot of pick and rolls for and trust me to not just force a shot up. I generally want to get the best look for my team.”

When evaluating their transfer options this offseason after Odom left for VCU, Bairstow said he and Shulga knew they wanted to continue playing together but didn’t rule out the possibility of going their separate ways should the right opportunities arise.

“But ultimately, individually for each of us, VCU was the best fit,” he said.

“And then it just made even more sense, the fact that we would go and play again together, have another year of knowing somebody that’s on the same team and already having that connection.”

Bairstow added that the pair’s relationship with Odom is strong on and off the court. From a competitive standpoint, they both “blossomed” under Odom’s tutelage.

And they love the free-flowing style with which the coach’s offense operates, one that places a lot of trust in its playmakers to be selfless and incorporate everyone on the floor at any given time.

Both have helped impart that philosophy to those still growing accustomed to Odom’s principles.

“It fits the way I play,” Bairstow said of Odom’s offensive approach.

“I like to share the ball, I like to play the right way, make the open read, and I’ve been that way my whole life. That’s really what he emphasizes. He also puts me in a lot of different positions across the whole court.”

To that end, Bairstow filled roles for the Aggies in all five positions, sometimes initiating the offense on the perimeter with the ball in his hands, sometimes spending more time in the paint and doing dirty work down low.

Ram Nation can expect a similarly versatile role for Bairstow in the black and gold. A winner of dunk contests in both Australia and Utah, he’s got “a little bit of bounce to me” and a “simple but good” dunk package including windmills and between-the-legs slams.

He also excels at setting up teammates for thunderous dunks with accurate lobs around the rim. Bairstow said he’s connected well with his new teammates.

But he’s been especially impressed with the court vision of Richmond transfer guard Jason Nelson Jr. (John Marshall High) and the athleticism around the rim of sophomore forward Toibu Lawal, who’s been on the receiving end of his fair share of Bairstow lobs.

A city of 2.5 million inhabitants, Brisbane lies on the east coast of Australia. The Brisbane River runs through its heart and out into the Moreton Bay.

Bairstow, who arrived in the United States at 18 years old, enjoyed the small college town feel of Logan, Utah. But Richmond constitutes a makeup much closer to that of his home city.

He’s visited the rocks at Belle Isle along with Shulga, guard Zeb Jackson and forward Christian Fermin. Bairstow has always loved the outdoors. And of particular note to him has been Richmond’s culinary scene, which he said boasts many more options than Logan’s.

Blue Habanero in The Fan has been his pick of local restaurants, to this point. And he and Shulga love getting Ramen together on campus.

“It’s different, obviously. Just coming from a small town ... to an actual city,” Bairstow said of the transition to Richmond.

“I’ve loved every moment of it.”

The moments ahead, too, are also on Bairstow’s mind. In particular, he’s anticipating a “pretty insane” environment in the Siegel Center, of which he’s already heard stories.

“I know it’s going to be a packed gym,” he said.

“They love VCU basketball and supporting us. So I’m excited to put on a show and win a bunch of games for them.”

‘It takes all of us’

The older of two children of Boris Shulga and Olga Sosnovska, Max Shulga started playing basketball around 7 or 8 years old.

Max’s father and grandfather on his mother’s side were both basketball referees who worked in the Basketball Federation of Ukraine and introduced Max to the game.

“So I’ve just been around basketball my whole life. That’s how it came about,” Shulga said.

“I’ve just loved the game from the first time I touched the ball.”

A product of the Basketball School of Excellence in Torrelodones, Spain, Shulga speaks four languages — Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish and English.

Based in the capital of Kyiv, Shulga’s whole family still resides in his home country. The past 18 months have been marred by Russia’s war in Ukraine, a reality it took Shulga some time to adjust to.

“It was hard to start, obviously, you really don’t know how things can go,” he said.

“It’s new to you. I’ve never been a part of war or anything like that, so I didn’t really know how to feel besides scared. But just with time, with my family’s reassurance, it just made me feel more calm and relaxed, knowing that they’re all good.”

Shulga said he’s tried to cut back on news articles and videos regarding the war. Getting information firsthand from his parents has helped him process and stay grounded amid the ongoing conflict.

“It’s really sad if you start to dive into it and it’s all you think about,” he said, adding that he’s able to communicate with his family regularly, at least once a week.

“I’ve been really good just knowing that all my family is good.”

Shulga said he’s always been willing to fill whatever role has got him playing time. But he’s always excelled at creating opportunities for others and himself to score with the ball in his hands. Billups lauded his shot-making ability from anywhere on the floor.

And director of analytics Matt Hart, who accompanied Odom from Utah State, praised Shulga’s proclivity for operating in ball screens in the middle of the court, putting defenses in helpless situations with his ability to either find teammates for open looks, make shots from beyond the arc or drive the lane with physicality.

“Since a young age, I’ve been really good at making plays for others and myself,” Shulga said, adding that his role in Odom’s offense has grown progressively each year playing under his leadership.

“I think I’ve always had that in my bag, no matter what role was needed of me to play. I’m just a team player doing whatever to help my team win.”

Shulga called Richmond and Logan “two opposite worlds.” Like Bairstow, he’s enjoyed the outdoor scenery and culinary options.

“It’s been definitely a treat having all these spots to go and try different foods from,” he said.

“I like Richmond so far. I’m feeling more comfortable with every day as it goes by.”

He’s built strong on- and off-court bonds with his teammates to this point. Jackson often guards him in practice.

“Zeb’s quickness and his ability to play defense, he might be one of the best defenders I’ve seen in my three years of college,” Shulga said.

“The way he guards me in practice, I wouldn’t want that to be my matchup in the game.”

And Lawal’s athleticism around the rim has wowed him as it has Bairstow.

“He can jump out the gym, you can throw him the ball anywhere around the backboard area and he’ll go jump and get it and dunk it,” Shulga said with a chuckle.

“That’s been very impressive for sure. I’ve been loving playing with everyone.”

And amid that collective affinity has been the central focus Bairstow and Shulga are tasked with imparting to their new teammates — the selfless and free-flowing brand of basketball they love so much, the approach that has kept them tied to Odom in his move from Logan, Utah, to Richmond.

“We just play like the five players on the court are always on the same level of importance, we play like a team, we share the ball and that’s what I think Sean and I are trying to instill in all of our teammates,” Shulga said.

“It takes all of us to win games. It takes all of us to do everything. We are one.”

