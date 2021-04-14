Sean Kirwan has helped UVA lacrosse push the pace on offense

Kirwan’s future as a coach was evident from an early age. His father, a former player at Hobart, placed mini lacrosse sticks in the cribs of all four Kirwan brothers.

Sean Kirwan would sit at the family dinner table in New Jersey sketching out offensive plays he wanted his father – who coached the boys youth lacrosse teams – to use in upcoming games.

That future further crystalized in college, when Daly recalled him watching video with older offensive players, breaking down every aspect of previous performances and upcoming opponents.

“I’ve always loved the intricacies and the strategy, the X’s and O’s that come with the game,” said Kirwan. “To take this system that I got to be in with so much freedom, it allowed my creativity to take off.”

When Kirwan’s college career ended, he went right into coaching. He formed a relationship with Tiffany while at Tufts, working Brown’s prospect camps. It started him on a path that appears destined to include becoming a head coach one day.

But for now, Kirwan is in “no rush” to move on from Virginia, where Tiffany gives him the freedom to run the offense, UVA’s elite standing brings him talented pieces to position year after year and he’s revered for his ability to make in-game adjustments.

“He’s one of the best at understanding what the opposing team is doing ... while standing on the sideline,” said Tiffany, “Most of us need that video replayed three times on Monday or Tuesday.”