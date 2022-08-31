Season preview: Virginia Tech's Brent Pry is coaching his veterans to lead the Hokies

BLACKSBURG

Brent Pry admittedly felt uncomfortable when he saw the date of his Virginia Tech spring game. April 16, the anniversary of the shooting tragedy on the campus, is a solemn day each year, and Pry didn’t want his first big moment as the head Hokie to take away from that.

As he wrestled with the dual significance of the day, he decided to take a group of veteran players down with him to the finish line for the school’s annual 3.2-mile remembrance run in honor of the 32 victims.

As the runners finished that morning, a few hours before the Hokies’ took the field inside Lane Stadium, Pry and seniors Dax Hollifield, Chamarri Conner and Silas Dzansi were among those waiting with high fives and applause.

“I wanted those type of guys at that finish line, thanking those runners,” Pry said.

The gesture didn’t only send a powerful message to the program’s fans and the school’s community, it also served as a notice, of sorts, for those players Pry brought with him that he saw them in larger roles.

“That’s probably when I realized he sees me as a team leader,” said Dzansi, a senior offensive lineman who bounced in and out of the lineup under the former coaching staff. “I’ve definitely had a voice on this team for the last couple of years. But Coach Pry has put me in a position where, instead of just being a leader in my position group, now I’m a team leader. And I’m honored that he thinks of me that way.”

Dzansi, who is expected to start at left tackle in Friday night’s season opener at Old Dominion, said Pry and his assistants have emphasized the idea of wanting Tech to be a player-led team. It’s a common goal around college athletics, but one that Hollifield said Pry is taking to another level by coaching leadership.

Hollifield said Pry will call veteran players into his office and talk to them about his expectations for team leaders and offer advice about how to be effective in those roles.

“What he’s done a really good job of is teaching people how to be leaders,” Hollifield said. “We were lacking. He’s training guys how to lead men.”

Hollifield said new defensive coordinator Chris Marve is a coach who models a leadership style Hollifield appreciates and respects — intense and focused, blending passion and discipline.

All of Pry’s assistants have made identifying and coaching team leaders a priority during their first offseason at Tech.

“I think leadership is something that you have to coach,” offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said. “I think a lot of young players want to be a leader. They just don’t know the right way to go about it.”

Hollifield has worked to improve his leadership by tightening his message to his teammates. Long an emotional on-field leader for the Hokies, the senior linebacker said he’s learned that, sometimes, less is more. In the past, he said, he carried too many different messages. The result? Sometimes his points would be lost.

“Honestly, I feel like a lot of times my message wouldn’t always get across to people,” Hollifield said. “They’ve really taught me how to do that. Instead of having a million different messages, have your one thing you believe in and just focus on that.”

Hollifield said his message this year is about consistency — on and off the field, on practice days, game days, in workouts and in the classroom. Other leaders may have different messages, different styles. Some are more verbal. Others lead by example.

At the end of the day, multiple assistants noted, effective leaders also command respect with their performance on the field.

“I think the first thing you’re looking for are guys who communicate well, who verbalize that they want to lead,” special teams coordinator Stu Holt said. “And then you’re looking to see if they back that up with their play.”

Dzansi said this year’s team has plenty of those players. In fact, he believes this might be Tech’s strongest group of veteran leaders since 2017, when Tech’s offense had leaders in Wyatt Teller and Terrell and Trey Edmunds, and its defense had Ricky Walker and Andrew Motuapaka.

“I feel like this is probably the closest thing we’ve had to that season,” said Dzansi, a freshman on that team that went 9-4.

Dzansi said Pry seeks out input from the team’s veterans on a wide range of topics that will impact the program, another sign of the trust he’s putting in them and the ownership he wants them to take of the team.

The first-time head coach named seven captains for the 2022 season — Conner, Dzansi, Hollifield, punter Peter Moore, defensive tackle Norell Pollard, senior wide receiver Kaleb Smith and junior transfer quarterback Grant Wells.

“Coaches are the sheriffs, and we’re the deputies,” Hollifield said. “They set the standard, and we enforce it. They let us know the goals and objectives. It’s on us to get it done.”

Outlook

Coach: Brent Pry (first season)

Last year: 6-7 (4-4 ACC)

Key returners: WR Kaleb Smith, OL Silas Dzansi, LB Dax Hollifield, S Chamarri Conner, CB Dorian Strong

Significant losses: QB Braxton Burmeister, WR Tre Turner, RB Raheem Blackshear, DE Amare Barno, CB Jermaine Waller

Newcomers to watch: QB Grant Wells, WR Jadan Blue

Outlook: New coach Brent Pry has brought back Tech’s trademark lunch pail. Now, can the former Penn State defensive coordinator bring back the type of defense it was once associated with? The Hokies have a ton of talent back on that side of the ball, led by linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Chamarri Conner, corner Dorian Strong and defensive linemen Norell Pollard and TyJuan Garbutt. Marshall transfer quarterback Grant Wells could breathe life into the offense, but Tech figures to go as far as its defense can carry it this season.