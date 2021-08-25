Seasoned by unconventional spring, VCU volleyball team ready for fall slate ahead

It was going to take big contributions from freshmen. That was without question.
For VCU volleyball, the continuation of what’s been annual success in the Atlantic 10 hinged on a young roster earlier this year, during the spring schedule that took the place of the normal fall slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight seniors were lost from a 2019 team that went a perfect 14-0 in A-10 league play to win a third straight regular-season title, made a third consecutive A-10 tournament title game and earned the program’s first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Those losses included four all-conference selections.
What the program entered the spring 2021 season with, then, was a roster that, out of 15 total players, included eight true freshmen and one redshirt freshman.
But, led in part by some of those freshmen, the program asserted itself once again. The Rams went 7-2 in regular-season league play before, in the league tournament, advancing to a fourth straight A-10 title game.
Now, the experience those players gleaned just a handful of months ago could prove valuable in a pursuit of what would be a first A-10 tournament title since 2017.
VCU opens its season Friday at 1:30 p.m. against Illinois State in Harrisonburg, as part of the JMU Invitational.
“It was hard, but I think that set us up for this year,” sophomore middle blocker Kylie Loftis said of the spring season. “And we're even more hungry to get back to the championship and actually win this year."
Loftis, who as a freshman in the spring finished third in the A-10 with 60 total blocks individually, helped VCU lead the A-10 in blocks with 146 total. Another true freshman middle blocker, Jasmine Knight, led the league with 79 blocks.
Those two, as first-year players, played in all 61 sets for the Rams in the spring, the only two freshmen to do so for VCU.
They credit the extended runway they had to prepare for the start of the spring-semester schedule in January — the fall season was replaced by extra training time. What’s usually just a matter of weeks that the program has at its disposal to get ready for an August start in a typical year turned into a matter of months.
“We were able to adapt to the college level of play,” Loftis said. “And then, in the weight room, [associate athletic director for sports performance and student-athlete wellness Tim Kontos] is really good at his job and he got us all stronger and where we need to be — jumping higher, running faster. So, physically, we were prepared.
“And then the volleyball piece, just being able to adapt to the higher level over that much time really allowed us to excel in the spring."
VCU, though, lost another freshman standout — opposite hitter/middle blocker Lauren King — to an undisclosed injury midway through the season. King still finished with a team-high 3.10 kills per set. She and Knight were both all-A-10 second team and all-rookie team selections.
The Rams, after beating Rhode Island in the semifinals of what was a truncated, four-team A-10 tournament, fell to Dayton in the title game in April.
In the abbreviated offseason, VCU players made a point of not letting off the gas pedal, continuing to train at home.
“Held each other accountable,” Knight said.
Then they were right back on campus starting July 1 to begin workouts with Kontos.
The accountability is what has stood out the most to coach Jody Rogers about her team this preseason.
“They're making each other accountable for each and every person and themselves,” Rogers said. “And then they're just working hard at that. You can't just say and not do, you need to show me that you're a great teammate. You need to show me that you're putting in the work.”
And a roster that earlier this year was dominated by freshmen is now much more balanced, with four seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen. King, now one of those sophomores, is still out, though. While Rogers said King is getting better each day, it’s not yet clear when she will be back.
One of VCU’s aims heading into this year was to become more cohesive as a unit, Loftis and Knight said, and they’ve sensed that the group has grown closer in the time since the spring.
Starting Friday, VCU will get tested with a nonconference slate that includes four NCAA tournament teams from the spring: High Point, Samford, Ohio State and Pepperdine.
The Rams, in the preseason A-10 poll released Tuesday, were picked to finish second in the league behind defending champion Dayton. They received two first-place votes.
The team powered through a spring that could’ve been looked at as a transition season, and the young pieces who helped make it happen are back to build on it with an understanding of what to expect.
“Expect from our coaches, expect from opponents, expect from ourselves,” Loftis said. “And we know we have to hold ourselves to a higher standard so we can get to where we want to go and be successful."
