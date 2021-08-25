Seasoned by unconventional spring, VCU volleyball team ready for fall slate ahead

“It was hard, but I think that set us up for this year,” sophomore middle blocker Kylie Loftis said of the spring season. “And we're even more hungry to get back to the championship and actually win this year."

Loftis, who as a freshman in the spring finished third in the A-10 with 60 total blocks individually, helped VCU lead the A-10 in blocks with 146 total. Another true freshman middle blocker, Jasmine Knight, led the league with 79 blocks.

Those two, as first-year players, played in all 61 sets for the Rams in the spring, the only two freshmen to do so for VCU.

They credit the extended runway they had to prepare for the start of the spring-semester schedule in January — the fall season was replaced by extra training time. What’s usually just a matter of weeks that the program has at its disposal to get ready for an August start in a typical year turned into a matter of months.

“We were able to adapt to the college level of play,” Loftis said. “And then, in the weight room, [associate athletic director for sports performance and student-athlete wellness Tim Kontos] is really good at his job and he got us all stronger and where we need to be — jumping higher, running faster. So, physically, we were prepared.