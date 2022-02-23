Second-half barrage pushes VCU to 72-66 win over George Mason

For VCU, Wednesday’s matchup against visiting George Mason was like a microcosm of the present and the future.

On what was the Rams’ senior night — the careers of fourth-year standouts Vince Williams Jr. and KeShawn Curry were honored before tipoff — the present showed in Curry’s contributions, part of the backstretch of his career.

Curry helped to get VCU rolling early.

Then the future was represented in the contributions of sophomores Ace Baldwin Jr. and Mikeal Brown-Jones, and freshman Jayden Nunn. Nunn, a crafty guard from Flint, Mich., has shown flashes of offensive acumen beyond his years over the course of the season. And he caught fire in the latter portions of the first half Wednesday.

Then Brown-Jones and Baldwin picked up in the second half, helping VCU dig out of a deficit.

And together, the present and the future carried VCU to a sixth consecutive victory, 72-66, at the Siegel Center.

The victory kept VCU (19-7, 12-3 Atlantic 10) in a tie for second place in the league with Dayton (20-8, 12-3), which beat Massachusetts Wednesday. There are three games to go in the regular season.

The result also pushed fifth-year Rams coach Mike Rhoades to one shy of 100 in his VCU tenure. He’s 99-50 overall.

Baldwin matched a career high with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He added six steals and four assists. Brown-Jones had a career-high 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

Nunn had 13 points, and Curry had 12.

VCU junior forward Hason Ward returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday after missing last Friday’s game against Richmond with a left ankle sprain suffered at Fordham last Tuesday. But he didn’t start the second half and played just about a minute and a half after halftime. He played nine minutes total.

The Rams on Wednesday slipped into a 48-42 deficit seven minutes into the second half, punctuated by a 3-pointer from DeVon Cooper, with 12:56 to play.

But then Brown-Jones, who had a big second half against Richmond last week, with career highs of 11 points and seven rebounds in 11 minutes of play, began to heat up. A layup from him started a 6-0 VCU spurt to tie the game.

Then after a layup from George Mason’s Otis Frazier, VCU settled into what became a 16-0 run — again started by Brown-Jones, who hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 50 with 8:16 to play.

He was fouled again not long after and made one of two to push VCU back in front. And then he scored on a layup to make it 53-50 with 6:40 left.

And Baldwin picked up where Brown-Jones left off, scoring on an acrobatic floater while falling to the floor with 5:47 left, then connecting on the subsequent free throw.

With 5:47 remaining, he knocked down a 3, which prompted a Patriots timeout, and skipped back up the court shouting, “Let’s go!”

Then he kept going himself after the timeout, with a jumper.

By the time the 16-0 run was over, VCU led 64-50, with 3:25 to go. And the Rams withstood a late Patriots rally to finish a sweep of the regular-season series against the Patriots, including a win in Fairfax last month.

Earlier, the Rams came out aggressive to start Wednesday’s game, attacking the rim. And, behind that tactic, the rough-and-tumble Curry had 5 of VCU’s early points as it jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, prompting a George Mason timeout.

But a Rams scoring drought of 3:50 followed, time the Patriots used to mount a 9-0 spurt — which set the stage for a mostly tight first half.

Nunn’s heroics — he had all four of his first-half field goals in a span of just 3:40 — helped push VCU to its largest lead of the first half, part of a 10-2 run down the first-half stretch. A 3-pointer and a layup from him keyed the run, and VCU led 32-20 at run’s end, with 6:16 left before the break.

But then VCU slipped into another drought, 4:45 without a field goal, and George Mason cut right back into the lead. It was just a 3-point lead 37-34, with about 45 seconds to go after a layup by Otis Frazier III.

VCU carried a 5-point, 39-34, halftime lead thanks to a Nick Kern putback.

D’Shawn Schwartz had a game-high 22 points for the Patriots.

The Rams travel to play Massachusetts next, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

FG FT Reb

GMU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Oduro 24 6-8 1-4 3-7 2 4 13

Cooper 36 1-7 0-0 0-4 3 3 3

Gaines 37 2-9 2-2 1-7 1 3 8

Johnson 28 3-7 0-0 0-4 5 5 7

Schwartz 36 8-15 3-5 1-2 2 2 22

Polite 14 2-6 0-0 1-3 1 1 5

Frazier 12 4-4 0-1 1-1 1 4 8

Buchanan 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Henry 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Gadsden 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 26-56 6-12 7-28 15 24 66

Percentages: FG .464, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Schwartz 3-8, Gaines 2-7, Johnson 1-3, Polite 1-3, Cooper 1-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henry). Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 3, Buchanan 2, Cooper 2, Gaines 2, Oduro 2, Polite 2, Schwartz 2, Frazier, Henry). Steals: 8 (Polite 3, Buchanan, Frazier, Gaines, Johnson, Schwartz).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Ward 9 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Williams 34 3-6 1-1 0-3 0 3 8

Baldwin 38 5-15 7-8 2-7 4 3 18

Curry 38 5-8 2-3 2-6 2 3 12

Nunn 34 5-9 1-2 1-6 0 1 13

Brwn-Jns 15 4-4 7-8 2-6 0 1 15

Stockard 12 0-3 0-2 0-0 1 1 0

DeLoach 9 1-1 2-3 1-2 0 6 4

Tsohonis 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Kern 5 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2

Totals 200 24-52 20-27 9-32 7 19 72

Percentages: FG .462, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nunn 2-3, Williams 1-4, Baldwin 1-5, Tsohonis 0-1, Curry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 2 (Baldwin, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Baldwin 3, Williams 3, DeLoach 2, Nunn 2, Tsohonis 2, Curry, Stockard). Steals: 13 (Baldwin 6, Curry 2, Stockard 2, Brown-Jones, DeLoach, Nunn). Technicals: Baldwin, 2:43 first; DeLoach, :59 second.

George Mason 34 32 — 66

VCU 39 33 — 72