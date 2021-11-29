Second-half comeback falls short as UVA falls to Iowa, 75-74

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As they walked to the locker room at halftime, Virginia’s basketball players couldn’t believe how badly they had been outplayed by Iowa in the first 20 minutes.
As they ran off the floor after the game, they looked stunned that their dramatic comeback bid had fallen short.
Trailing by a point with 8 seconds to play, senior guard Kihei Clark drove to the basket but saw his attempt roll off the rim. Sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick rebounded the miss but couldn’t get a stick-back to fall, either, as the Hawkeyes held on for a 75-74 win Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Dominated in the first half, when they trailed by as many as 21, the Cavaliers fought all the way back after the break, starting the second half with a spirited surge fueled by senior forward Jayden Gardner, and then took the lead late thanks in large part to the biggest game of freshman guard Taine Murray’s young career.
Junior guard Joe Toussant’s jumper with just under 9 seconds proved to be the game winner.
Senior guard Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 20 points, hitting 6 of the team’s 10 3-pointers.
Murray didn’t play in either of Virginia’s basketball games in its Thanksgiving classic in Newark. He saw just three minutes of garbage in the team’s blowout of Lehigh on Friday night.
But the rookie scored eight of his 14 points in the final 3:37 to help the Cavaliers have a chance to score a remarkable come-from-behind win.
His 3-pointer with 1:26 left gave UVA its first lead since the opening minute of the game.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points and 8 rebounds, Clark added 15 points and 5 assists.
Iowa had won its first six basketball games this year by an average of 31.7 points. But the Hawkeyes ‘hadn’t played anybody,’ as sports pundits love to qualify, roughing up a collection of low level Division I programs, nary a Power Five program among them.
That changed Monday.
But Iowa finished what it started, legitimatizing its unbeaten start with a win over a Cavaliers team that was coming off victories over Georgia and Providence.
Iowa jumped out to an early 14-6 lead with 14:30 left in the half, going on a 7-0 run going into the first media timeout.
The Cavaliers first eight points all came from its frontcourt, as Virginia’s guards missed their first fives shots of the night.
Down 25-16, UVA got a big 3-pointer from the corner from freshman guard Taine Murray. Virginia had missed its first five attempts from beyond the arc.
Iowa, meanwhile, couldn’t miss. It shot 56.7% in the first half, and went 5 for 11 from 3-point range, with Bohannon connecting on his first four attempts from beyond the arc.
The Hawkeyes went up by as many as 21 in the first half on Kris Murray’s fast-break dunk with 3:39 left before the break, one the home team desperately needed. Iowa led 44-30 at halftime.
The Cavaliers got back in the game after intermission, cutting Iowa’s lead to 46-36 just 2:40 into the stanza on the first of two 3-pointers by Gardner in just over a minute.
A 3-point play by Reece Beekman, who scored and hit his free throw, made it 51-42 with 15:25 left.
Virginia wasn’t done. In all, it outscored Iowa 23-14 in the first 11 minutes of the second half before a pair of 3-pointers by Kris Murray extended the gap to 64-55 with 8:14 to play.
