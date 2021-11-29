Second-half comeback falls short as UVA falls to Iowa, 75-74

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As they walked to the locker room at halftime, Virginia’s basketball players couldn’t believe how badly they had been outplayed by Iowa in the first 20 minutes.

As they ran off the floor after the game, they looked stunned that their dramatic comeback bid had fallen short.

Trailing by a point with 8 seconds to play, senior guard Kihei Clark drove to the basket but saw his attempt roll off the rim. Sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick rebounded the miss but couldn’t get a stick-back to fall, either, as the Hawkeyes held on for a 75-74 win Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Dominated in the first half, when they trailed by as many as 21, the Cavaliers fought all the way back after the break, starting the second half with a spirited surge fueled by senior forward Jayden Gardner, and then took the lead late thanks in large part to the biggest game of freshman guard Taine Murray’s young career.

Junior guard Joe Toussant’s jumper with just under 9 seconds proved to be the game winner.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 20 points, hitting 6 of the team’s 10 3-pointers.