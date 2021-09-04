Second-half surge carries Randolph-Macon past Dickinson; H-SC falls

Randolph-Macon rallied from a halftime deficit to open its season with a 31-21 victory over Dickinson in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
The Yellow Jackets, ranked 17th in Division III and picked to win the ODAC, trailed 14-3 before getting a 5-yard touchdown pass from Presley Egbers to Joey Hunt 9 seconds before halftime. They took the lead in third quarter on Holden Hodge’s 3-yard TD run and outscored Dickinson 21-7 in the second half.
Egbers was 14 of 21 passing for 163 yards, with one TD and one interception. Justin Deleon ran for 123 yards on 17 carries, and Nick Hale added 73 yards rushing. Dickinson’s Tim Graham was 17 of 27 passing for 214 yards and one TD.
Baldwin Wallace 45, Hampden-Sydney 24: Jon Murray Jr. ran for 99 yards and four touchdowns and Kegan Armitage threw for 208 yards as Baldwin Wallace eased past homestanding Hampden-Sydney.
Murray scored three times in the first half as Baldwin Wallace built a 24-10 lead. Another Murray TD late in the third quarter made it 31-10.
For H-SC, Josh Jones had 78 yards rushing and a TD, plus 28 receiving yards. Tanner Bernard completed 12 of 18 passes for 127 yards and a TD. Armitage had 30 yards on the ground for Baldwin Wallace. Darius Stokes had 116 yards in receptions.
Wake Forest 42, ODU 10: Christian Beal-Smith ran for two touchdowns while Ja’Sir Taylor scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help Wake Forest beat visiting Old Dominion in Friday night’s season opener for both teams.
It marked the Monarchs’ return to the field after not playing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beal-Smith ran untouched around the left end and sprinted down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get the Demon Deacons on the board. Then, after the Monarchs managed a field goal, Taylor came through with his huge return that squashed any fleeting momentum for ODU.
The cornerback broke through an arm-tackle attempt and stayed on his feet through a stumble around the 20-yard line, then kicked into gear and down the sideline for the 99-yard score and a 14-3 lead.
Sam Hartman also threw for three scores for Wake Forest, with one of those going to Jaquarii Roberson for his fifth consecutive game with a TD.
Old Dominion was playing its first game since Nov. 30, 2019 and its first game under head coach Ricky Rahne. Rahne, who had previously been Penn State’s offensive coordinator, took over the program nine days after the Monarchs’ last game.