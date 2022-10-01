Second-half surge pushes No. 18 William & Mary to victory at Stony Brook

William & Mary kicker Ethan Chang set a school record with a 57-yard field goal, then the Tribe offense took over in the second half to claim a 27-10 road victory at Stony Brook.

The Seawolves (0-4, 0-3) entered winless, but led 10-6 over the Tribe (4-1, 1-1) at halftime.

A second-half surge erased that deficit and then some. Malachi Imoh ran for 128 yards on 3 touchdowns as he wore down the Stony Brook defense in the second half.

With the score 13-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, a defensive stand led to a 32-yard punt return by Caylin Newton that flipped the field and set William & Mary up for a fourth-quarter offensive surge. Newton also finished with 59 yards receiving, second only to 67 yards by Lachlan Pitts.

Chang's field goal was attempted at the end of the first half, a 57-yard kick that he put on a low line and gave enough juice to clear the goalposts.