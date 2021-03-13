Second-half tone setting, composure could be biggest keys in A-10 title game between VCU, St. Bonaventure

As it stands, VCU and St. Bonaventure are each 40 minutes away from an Atlantic 10 tournament title heading into Sunday’s league tournament final.
But there’s about a five-minute segment the Rams’ Vince Williams believes could be the most important in terms of determining who carries the upper hand when the clock hits zero.
In VCU’s two regular-season matchups with the Bonnies, the first halves, in general, went the Rams’ way. They carried a 15-point halftime lead in the first game, at St. Bonaventure, and a 7-point halftime lead in the second game, at VCU.
The first matchup then saw a dramatic swing that culminated in a Bonnies win. And the second matchup turned into a nail-biter for the Rams late, before they secured a 3-point victory.
Mash the two St. Bonaventure second halves against VCU together, and the Bonnies have shot a combined 51.9% and outscored the Rams 83-48, buoyed by their 45-14 half in the first game.
Considering how the regular-season games against St. Bonaventure went is why Williams pointed out this week what he thinks could be the biggest key Sunday: the Rams’ second-half performance. And, in particular, about the first five minutes of the half heading into the first media timeout at the under-16-minute mark. It could be a tone-setting stretch to help swing the game.
“I feel like that first media [timeout] is basically going to predict the ending of the game,” Williams said.
The top-seeded Bonnies (15-4) and second-seeded Rams (19-6) will be out for their programs’ second A-10 tournament title when they tip off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dayton’s UD Arena. It’ll be the first A-10 final between the tournament’s top two seeds since 2013.
VCU got here with an underclassman-heavy rotation and St. Bonaventure with a rotation of mostly juniors. But defense is both squads’ calling card, and could be the vehicle one team or the other rides toward setting the tone William alluded to at the beginning of the second half, and beyond.
“I just think watching both of those games again this week and preparing for St. Bonaventure, we still got to be us with having great respect for them,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Because they're going to do what they do, what got them where they're at. But we got to make sure we play with great poise and great toughness."
The Bonnies are fourth in the country in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 60.1 points per game, and ninth in the nation in field goal percentage defense, holding teams to an average of 38.8% shooting from the field.
Then 6-10 center Osun Osunniyi is ninth in the country with 2.84 blocks per game. Osunniyi tied his career high of seven blocks against both Dayton in the Bonnies’ regular-season finale, and against Saint Louis in the A-10 tournament semifinals.
“He's dominant at times just blocking shots and getting in the way and defending the rim,” Rhoades said. “Which, not many people in college basketball do it like him. And it's special.”
VCU, on the other hand, is fourth in the country in blocks per game at 5.4, led by Hason Ward’s 2.4 a game. The Rams are also fifth in the country in steals per game with 9.4.
In both games against St. Bonaventure this year, VCU outrebounded the Bonnies — two of just seven times they’ve been outrebounded this year. The advantage was 43-34 in the Rams’ win on Feb. 12, and it was what Rhoades called the difference in that game.
But, in general, Rhoades simply felt his team kept its composure better in the second game than in the first. In the first matchup, a St. Bonaventure run to start the second half had a snowball effect. In the second matchup, VCU fended the Bonnies off though they threatened by cutting a 10-point deficit to 2 in the midst of an almost six-minute Rams field goal drought to close the game.
Late-game execution, and discipline, are areas Rhoades has continued to see the most improvement from the Rams in the month since they last played the Bonnies.
“If it's a close game and we have the lead, know time and score.” he said. “We don't have the lead, don't panic.”
The first game against St. Bonaventure taught VCU not to get complacent and comfortable, sophomore Bones Hyland said, after its halftime lead evaporated.
And on Sunday, whichever team grabs the reins at the beginning of the second half, then finishes with composure, could decide who walks out with a trophy.
“I feel good going into Sunday about this championship game,” Hyland said. “So definitely hopefully cut the nets down."
Notes: Sunday’s game will be broadcast on CBS. … There will be 1,500 spectators permitted at UD Arena Sunday. Each team was allotted 325 tickets, then more were available for general public purchase. ... Rhoades said this week that junior guard KeShawn Curry's status for Sunday was to be determined. Curry, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., returned home after the passing of his brother on Feb. 20, and has not played in VCU's last four games. Curry was back in Richmond this week, but has to clear COVID-19 protocol.
