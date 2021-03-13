Second-half tone setting, composure could be biggest keys in A-10 title game between VCU, St. Bonaventure

“I feel like that first media [timeout] is basically going to predict the ending of the game,” Williams said.

The top-seeded Bonnies (15-4) and second-seeded Rams (19-6) will be out for their programs’ second A-10 tournament title when they tip off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dayton’s UD Arena. It’ll be the first A-10 final between the tournament’s top two seeds since 2013.

VCU got here with an underclassman-heavy rotation and St. Bonaventure with a rotation of mostly juniors. But defense is both squads’ calling card, and could be the vehicle one team or the other rides toward setting the tone William alluded to at the beginning of the second half, and beyond.

“I just think watching both of those games again this week and preparing for St. Bonaventure, we still got to be us with having great respect for them,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Because they're going to do what they do, what got them where they're at. But we got to make sure we play with great poise and great toughness."

The Bonnies are fourth in the country in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 60.1 points per game, and ninth in the nation in field goal percentage defense, holding teams to an average of 38.8% shooting from the field.