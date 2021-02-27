Second-half woes doom UVA men's lacrosse team against Syracuse

Senior goalkeeper Alex Rode, who missed the past two games, returned to action Saturday and made big saves in the third quarter — including two on Dordevic — that helped keep UVA in the game. Rode finished with 18 saves.

Things started in the traditional tight fashion between the two national powers.

Laviano’s second goal of the night tied the game 7-7 with 5:28 left in the first half, but Syracuse scored twice before the break, including a goal from Stephen Rehfuss with 26 seconds left, to take a 9-7 lead to the locker room.

UVA trailed 13-8 in the third quarter after sophomore Tucker Dordevic’s goal with 8:22 left in the period.

Laviano tried to spark a comeback, taking a pass in the crease from Shellenberger and scoring to cut the deficit to 13-9 with 6:34 left in the third. Sophomore defender Scott Bower followed with a goal to pull Virginia within three, but that would be the last time the Cavaliers found the back of the cage.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again on April 24 in Charlottesville.

UVA opens a four-game home stand next when it hosts High Point in a non-conference game Wednesday.