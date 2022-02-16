Second-half woes something to shore up for VCU heading into Richmond bout

With Fordham rallying in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s game against visiting VCU, KeShawn Curry took the ball and examined his options.

The senior guard, after Fordham’s Zach Riley cut VCU’s lead to 3 with 6:58 to play, received a pass at the top of the key on VCU’s end. Curry eyed what lay in front of him. Then Jalen DeLoach set a screen, forcing 6-9, 220-pound Fordham forward Chuba Ohams to switch onto Curry.

And Curry, taking advantage of the mismatch, drove, hesitated, then charged to the rim past Ohams for a layup.

Afterward, Curry skipped back up the court, motioning his hand as if to say, “Keep this going.”

And he took that responsibility himself.

Curry scored 13 points total in the game’s final 6:37. It was valuable play to help VCU to a fourth straight victory.

But the fact that the closing performance was needed was the result of a second half that was overall, as coach Mike Rhoades described, “disappointing.”

“I thought in the second half we just fought the game,” Rhoades said. “Them mucking it up [defensively] put us on our heels a little bit. And we didn't finish plays.”

Second-half slippage has been an recurrent issue, popping up at various times from VCU. It cost the group a game at home against Davidson on Jan. 18, a 6-point lead with 5:23 to play turning into a 2-point loss.

More recently, last Tuesday, Rhode Island outscored VCU 11-2 in the final 4:08. VCU held on, but URI halved VCU’s 18-point lead.

On Tuesday at Fordham, VCU led by a game-high 17 late in the first half and still had a 15-point lead with 13:31 to play in the game.

But as VCU entered a four-and-a-half-minute field goal drought, Fordham used a first 7-0 run to trim VCU’s lead to 8 — the first time it was in single digits since about nine minutes to play in the first half.

And after a pair of Vince Williams Jr. free throws, Fordham embarked on a second 7-0 run, capped by the Riley layup that cut the VCU advantage to just 3.

The Curry late-game tirade — his 13 points in the final stretch were part of a game-high 21 — salvaged the result for VCU. But at 30.8% shooting overall after halftime (8 of 28), the second half Tuesday was VCU’s worst offensively since Atlantic 10 play started.

The group didn’t turn the ball over a ton in the second half — five times, after giving it away 12 times in the first half in which it built its big lead. But Fordham threw multiple coverages at VCU, including some zone, and VCU struggled to execute at times.

The field goal drought, for instance, included a 3-point attempt way off the mark and a couple of less-than-assertive attempts at the rim.

“The first thing you must do to be a very successful team is not beat yourself,” Rhoades said. “And we have too many plays where we're beating ourselves. Jumping up in the air to pass, 50-50 balls. Not playing off of two feet. Like things like that, to me, are very fundamental.”

But after Fordham’s second 7-0 run, Curry was notably aggressive, converting at the rim and drawing fouls. After his layup with 6:37 left, Curry scored on another layup with 2:23 to play and on a dunk with 29.2 seconds left. And he was 7 of 8 at the free throw line in the waning minutes.

For VCU, though, Tuesday will serve as another example of the danger of breaking from principle in the closing stretches of a game — a point that could be magnified in what has the potential to be a close game against Richmond at the Siegel Center on Friday night.

"Just self discipline. And team discipline. And that's beating yourselves, when you're not doing that stuff. So that's No. 1," Rhoades said. "And I hope this second half wakes our guys up. Because if we play like that against Richmond it won't be pretty."