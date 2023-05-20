ALBANY, N.Y. – Georgetown couldn’t slow down Connor Shellenberger, so the Hoyas had no shot at stopping Virginia from advancing to the NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinals.

Shellenberger, finally healthy and playing his best when it counts the most, scored six goals and had four assists, as second-seeded UVa pulled away from seventh-seeded Georgetown for a 17-14 quarterfinal at the University at Albany’s Casey Stadium on Saturday.

“He’s a difference maker,” senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla said of Shellenberger, who tied a program record for points in an NCAA tournament game. “When he’s playing like that, he’s drawing every slide and everyone around him is just eating, too. It’s good to see him healthy and playing to his best ability.”

LaSalla won the first two draws of the game for Virginia, then got the ball to Shellenberger, who ripped two shots past Georgetown keeper Danny Hincks and into the cage. UVa led 2-0 just 16 seconds in.

It would never trail, advancing to its third final four in the last four tournaments. The Cavaliers (13-3) won the title in 2019 and 2021. Last season, they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Maryland by 10 goals. (There was no tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

“I don’t think anyone’s satisfied with a quarterfinal win,” Shellenberger said. “Our higher goals are still out there.”

UVa will play the winner of 3-seed Notre Dame and 6-seed Johns Hopkins in a semifinal game next weekend in Philadelphia. Those teams play Sunday in Annapolis, Md.

Georgetown (13-4) had its 13-game winning streak stopped.

Xander Dickson scored two goals and had two assists for the Cavaliers, who also got a pair of scores each from Payton Cormier, Griffin Schutz and Peter Garno.

LaSalla went 17 for 34 at the faceoff X, but got UVa off to a fast start going 8-4 there in the first quarter.

Virginia drubbed Georgetown 14-3 in the 2021 quarterfinals on its way to the national title, earning its defense the nickname “Jurassic Park,” because of its long, rangy and athletic defenders.

The Hoyas’ offense proved far more effective this year, getting four goals from Colgate transfer Brian Minicus and two each from Syracuse transfer Tucker Dordevic and North Carolina transfer Nicky Soloman.

“We really feel like we earned our way to the final four,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “To overcome a team that has just as much athleticism as we do, and actually more men drafted in the PLL draft, really feels a sense of accomplishment that we’ve earned our way to the final four.”

Virginia led 7-4 after one quarter of play and went to the locker room up 10-9 at the half. The Hoyas tied the game 10-10 on Minicus’s fourth goal, 2:35 into the third quarter.

Tied 11-11, UVa went on the run that cemented its victory, taking its largest lead of the game by ending the third quarter on a 4-0 surge. That spurt saw scores by Payton Cormier, Patrick McIntosh, Noah Chizmar and Peter Garno, with Shellenberger assisting on two of those tallies.

Shellenberger now ranks fourth in program history in both NCAA tournament goals and assists after a monster game against a strong defender in North Carolina transfer Will Bowen. Tiffany praised Shellenberger’s varied approach to attacking Bowen.

“If you look at the 10 points Connor got on him, it’s not like he was breaking Will Bowen down,” Tiffany said. “This was Connor playing the two-man game and getting switches, or taking advantage of Petey LaSalla coming down on a fast break, or finding opportunities. Connor played a really smart game. He didn’t get into a wrestling match – King Kong versus Godzilla. Connor just kept moving off ball and finding his spots and letting his teammates find him.”

Now, Virginia finds itself bound for the City of Brotherly Love with its sights on its third national championship in the last five years.