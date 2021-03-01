Second-seeded VCU to play Dayton or Rhode Island Friday; eighth-seeded Richmond to play Duquesne Thursday in Atlantic 10 tournament

VCU (17-6, 10-4) will get to play its Friday quarterfinal, which will tip off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, at the Siegel Center. And the team will face one of two programs it’s had some of its toughest tussles with over the years. It will take on the winner of Thursday’s second-round game between No. 7 Dayton (13-8, 9-7) and No. 10 Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10).

VCU this year swept the season series against the Flyers, winning 66-43 at home on Jan. 23 and 76-67 at Dayton on Feb. 9. VCU and Rhode Island split this season’s series. URI won 83-68 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 9 and VCU won 63-62 at the Ryan Center on Feb. 3. That was VCU’s first victory at the Ryan Center since January 2015 and first victory against URI overall since February 2019.

Richmond (13-7, 6-5) just beat No. 9 seed Duquesne (8-8, 7-7) 79-72 at the Robins Center on Feb. 20. All five Spiders starters scored in double figures in that matchup, led by 17 points apiece from Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis. Richmond leads the all-time series against Duquesne 24-10.

The programs’ second-round tournament matchup Thursday will be played at the Siegel Center, tip off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.