Second-seeded VCU to play Dayton or Rhode Island Friday; eighth-seeded Richmond to play Duquesne Thursday in Atlantic 10 tournament

To open Atlantic 10 tournament play, second-seeded VCU will take on one of its fiercest rivals in the quarterfinals on Friday and eight-seeded Richmond will take on Duquesne in the second round Thursday, for a second time in about two weeks.
The A-10 revealed its official bracket Monday night, after the conclusion of the final three games of regular-season play earlier in the evening.
St. Bonaventure (13-4, 12-4 A-10) is the tournament’s top seed. It clinched what is its first outright regular-season A-10 title Saturday, after VCU’s loss at Davidson.
No. 3 seed Davidson (12-7, 7-4), and No. 4 Saint Louis (13-5, 6-4) join the Bonnies and Rams as top-four seeds, with double byes to Friday’s quarterfinals.
The A-10 tournament’s first round through semifinals will be contested in Richmond by a combination of VCU’s Siegel Center and Richmond’s Robins Center, after it was moved from the Barclays Center in New York City because of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Siegel Center will be the sole host of the first-round games Wednesday and semifinal games Saturday. The second-round and quarterfinal games Wednesday and Thursday will be split between the Siegel Center and Robins Center, with the 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. games those days at the Siegel Center and the 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. games at the Robins Center.
VCU (17-6, 10-4) will get to play its Friday quarterfinal, which will tip off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, at the Siegel Center. And the team will face one of two programs it’s had some of its toughest tussles with over the years. It will take on the winner of Thursday’s second-round game between No. 7 Dayton (13-8, 9-7) and No. 10 Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10).
VCU this year swept the season series against the Flyers, winning 66-43 at home on Jan. 23 and 76-67 at Dayton on Feb. 9. VCU and Rhode Island split this season’s series. URI won 83-68 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 9 and VCU won 63-62 at the Ryan Center on Feb. 3. That was VCU’s first victory at the Ryan Center since January 2015 and first victory against URI overall since February 2019.
Richmond (13-7, 6-5) just beat No. 9 seed Duquesne (8-8, 7-7) 79-72 at the Robins Center on Feb. 20. All five Spiders starters scored in double figures in that matchup, led by 17 points apiece from Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis. Richmond leads the all-time series against Duquesne 24-10.
The programs’ second-round tournament matchup Thursday will be played at the Siegel Center, tip off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.
George Mason (12-8, 8-6), which is the tournament’s sixth seed, will play the winner of the Wednesday first-round game between No. 11 George Washington (4-11, 3-5) and No. 14 Fordham (2-11, 2-11) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center. That will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.
After Saturday’s semifinals at the Siegel Center, which will tip off at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, the A-10 title game will be played at Dayton’s UD Arena at 1 p.m. on March 14.
Dayton top seed in A-10 women’s tournament; VCU fifth, Richmond sixth
After going 12-1 in regular-season league play, Dayton will be the top seed in the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament, which will be played at VCU’s Siegel Center March 10-14.
The Flyers’ regular-season A-10 title is their fourth in program history. Dayton, which is 13-2 overall, also won it in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018.
VCU (12-10, 10-5 A-10), which was picked as the league’s preseason favorite, missed out on a shot at a top-four seed, and the corresponding double bye, after falling to Rhode Island (11-7, 11-4) in its regular-season finale on Sunday.
The Rams will play the winner of the March 10 first-round game between No. 12 seed Davidson (8-13, 5-10) and No. 13 St. Bonaventure (6-14, 5-12) in the second round on March 11 at 2 p.m.
Richmond (12-8, 9-6) will play the winner of the first-round game between No. 11 George Washington and No. 14 George Mason in the second round on March 11 at 8 p.m.
The remainder of the top six seeds are No. 2 Fordham (11-3, 8-2), No. 3 Saint Louis (11-3, 9-3) and No. 4 Rhode Island.
The A-10 title game will be played at noon on March 14. Dayton is the defending league tournament champion.
