CHARLOTTESVILLE – Two months ago, Virginia’s men’s lacrosse team absolutely ripped Richmond, 25-8. And even though the NCAA selection committee paired the two instate schools in Saturday’s first round tournament game, UVa’s players and coaches said they’re readying themselves for a different opponent.

“[They] have found the right formula as they’ve gotten later in the year here,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said this week. “It looks more like the team that we played last year than the team we played in March.”

A year ago, in Richmond, the Spiders beat then-second-ranked UVa 17-13 for their first-ever win in the series. Tiffany and his players said, after a shaky start, Richmond now is playing the way that team did, including putting up big offensive numbers.

The Spiders (11-4) have won six straight, including claiming the Atlantic 10 tournament title, and have scored at least 15 goals in the past four.

“Obviously coming off an A-10 championship, they’re riding high and playing some of their best lacrosse of the year,” senior midfielder Thomas McConvey said. “I think we know it’s not going to be the same team we faced in March. They’re going to be a lot better.”

The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the quarterfinals in Albany, New York, where it will face the winner of seventh-seeded Georgetown and Yale.

The second-seeded Cavaliers (11-3) come in having won three in a row, holding those three opponents all to 12 goals or fewer. The defense has tightened as the year has gone on, expected progress as players became more and more comfortable with Tiffany’s complex system on that end of the field.

Sophomore defensemen Griffin Kology, who spent last season at Richmond before transferring, has played well in place of the injured Quentin Matsui, and sophomore goaltender Matthew Nunes has been exceptionally sharp the past seven games.

Offensively, Virginia boasts the top scoring attack in the nation, averaging 17.6 goals per game. Leading scorer Xander Dickson, who scored six goals in the first meeting with Richmond, has 56 this season, tying him with Doug Knight (1996) for the program’s single-season record.

“You definitely can look at it both ways,” junior attackman Payton Cormier said. “These guys have an edge. They have in their minds, ‘This team beat us early in the year by a good amount, but we’re a different team.’ But we can also look at that from our perspective. We’ve been changing, too. We’ve been developing over the year. Hopefully they don’t see the same team that we were at the start of the year.”

Junior attackman Connor Shellenberger, who was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award this week, given to the nation’s top player, is finally healthy after battling undisclosed injuries for much of the year.

Shellenberger, who was the most outstanding player in the 2021 NCAA tournament, when UVa won the national championship, said last season’s lopsided quarterfinal loss to Maryland helped him and his teammates understand the pressure of the postseason even better than their successful run a year earlier.

“I think when you’re a first or second-year, you don’t really have an appreciation for how big the tournament is and how few opportunities you get. After losing last year, it kind of brings you back to Earth and you realize how much you have to appreciate these games and getting the opportunity to compete.”

That’s something Tiffany has been emphasizing to his players since they ended the regular season with a 12-8 win over then-No. 1 Notre Dame.

“We try to remind them, ‘Never take the month of May for granted,” Tiffany said. “Having lost year in the quarterfinals, it’s not magical pixie dust every that we get to play four games. You have to earn those games.”

