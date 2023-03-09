GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia won’t have senior forward Ben Vander Plas for Thursday night’s ACC quarterfinal matchup with against North Carolina, or again this season.

Vander Plas suffered a fractured right hand during practice on Wednesday, the school announced Thursday.

The second-seeded Cavaliers (23-6) face the seventh-seeded Tar Heels at 7 p.m.

The 6-foot-8, 236-pound Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio, has played in all 29 games this season for Virginia, starting 15. He’s averaging 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

He had eight points and two rebounds in the Cavaliers’ loss at North Carolina on Feb. 25, and 17 points and eight boards in UVa’s Jan. 10 home win over the Heels.

Vander Plas went 6 for 10 from 3-point range in his first three games with Virginia, but has struggled since. He’s just 27 for 99 (27.3%) from beyond the arc since that fast start.

Tuesday, the day before he was injured, Vander Plas - who played four seasons at Ohio - spoke about his excitement to play in the ACC tournament.

“When we won the MAC championship [at Ohio] it was three games in three days and it’s a grind," Vander Plas said. "With the experience, really focusing these days leading up to it and then, while we’re there, things like sleep, nutrition, hydration. Those things are so important. And then just leaving everything you've got out there. Hopefully I’m able to lead by example in these games, just showing that I’m not leaving anything in the tank and I’m thinking the rest of the team is going to be doing the same.”

Vander Plas ends his college career having scored 1,787 points and grabbed 892 rebounds in 151 games.

In 2021, after winning the MAC tournament, Ohio matched up with Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. Vander Plas scored 17 points as the 13-seeded Bobcats upset fourth-seeded Virginia, 62-58.