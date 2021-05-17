Second VCU-LSU hoops game won't be rescheduled; LSU says 'we wanted to play the game, but VCU did not'

The date of last season’s matchup was supposed to be Dec. 22. VCU coach Mike Rhoades said then that the Rams tried to move the game to Dec. 23 or Dec. 24. But it didn’t work out, and the Rams scheduled a home game against James Madison for Dec. 22 instead.

It’s unclear if, by opting to not add the game to its 2021-22 schedule, VCU would have to buy out the second game. According to a copy of the game contract between VCU and LSU, agreed to in November 2018, “If either of the parties to this agreement seek cancellation, it shall be agreed to by mutual consent with adequate notice provided in advance. If this agreement is breached by either party for failure to appear and participate in the game(s) provided for in this agreement, the breaching party shall pay to the non-breaching party an amount of $50,000 to offset the damages caused as a result of the failure to appear.”