Seeing double: identical twins are bringing big tennis talent from France to VCU

It started with a set of wooden rackets, stowed away in the Bertimon family’s garage.

Identical twin brothers Charles and Maxence Bertimon had, in the dawn of their young athletic careers, put their focus into track & field. It was a family custom of sorts.

But when the Bertimon brothers were about 11 years old, they decided to dig up the rackets in their garage, at their home in Champagne-sur-Seine, France, which is about an hour outside of Paris.

It was random, no member of their family had played tennis before. But it was natural, too. Because, in each other, they had playing partners from the beginning.

They practiced every day, and others began to take notice of their burgeoning ability.

It was an ability that, eventually, earned each the opportunity to come to America, to play tennis collegiately. Charles was first, recruited to VCU by Rams coach Anthony Rossi, who is also a native of France. And Maxence followed later, first to NAIA Georgia Gwinnett College.

But, in fall 2020, Maxence made the decision to transfer to VCU, joining his brother. The two were paired together as doubles partners. And, buoyed by their individual talents and bonded by a chemistry unique to them, they’ve excelled.

This school year is their first competing together, and they’re currently tabbed 38th in the nation in the ITA collegiate rankings for the Rams.

And in competing and studying together in the U.S., the Bertimon twins made their mother’s hope a reality.

The brothers’ family history is full of athleticism. The family custom of track & field flowed from their parents — their father, Charlus, was a javelin thrower and their mother, Corinne, competed in the shot put. Charlus was an Olympian, who represented France in the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea.

Each of the brothers’ three older siblings were track & field athletes, too.

But Charles and Maxence carved out their lane with the rackets they discovered.

Tennis began as simply a passion for the twins, something they played for fun. But it quickly turned competitive as they improved. They pushed each other, and rose up rankings quickly.

Coming out of high school, the prospect of moving to America and going to college was pitched to Charles by his agent. He was not interested at first, but was eventually convinced. And his agent knew Rossi.

The three — Charles, Rossi and Charles’ agent — met on an occasion in France. And they discussed the possibility of Charles coming to VCU.

To Rossi — who at the time in 2018 was taking over as the Rams’ head coach for longtime coach Paul Kostin — adding a player like Charles was a no-brainer. Charles came to like the idea, too.

“How [Rossi] talked to me about his investment for the players, the infrastructure,” Charles said. “I mean, it was amazing. So, yeah, it was natural for me to go to VCU."

At the time, Maxence had aspirations of playing professionally after high school, from which he graduated a year after Charles. And so Charles, sight unseen, departed for VCU solo.

It was the first time the two were separated.

“I just came and stepped out of my comfort zone,” Charles said of the move. “But I didn't know what to expect.”

Charles wasn’t eligible to play to start, but could practice. He competed in his first matches during the 2020 spring semester.

Meanwhile, though he had the thought of playing tennis full time, Maxence came to realize that it would be a long process to reach a point of being able to live off of the sport. He decided that it might be a better option to go to the U.S., too, to grow.

His only option at the time was to go the NAIA route. Georgia Gwinnett was the best program at that level, so that’s the school he picked.

Maxence, like his brother before him, had to learn to adjust — to the language barrier and to being on his own in a new country. He struggled at first, including on the court. But then he rapidly improved, rising up the Grizzlies’ lineup.

He was the No. 1 ranked NAIA player in the nation at the conclusion of the season, ended early by COVID-19.

Then, in fall 2020, Maxence and Rossi discussed the possibility of reuniting the brothers at VCU. Maxence really wanted to play at the Division I level, and to live the same experience as his twin.

Upon arrival in Richmond, Maxence also did not have immediate eligibility. But he could travel with and practice with the Rams in the meantime. He earned eligibility this past fall.

And, to Rossi, it was a no-brainer to pair Charles and Maxence together as doubles partners. Though it wasn’t necessarily seamless.

The brothers know each other's strengths and weaknesses, like no other. But they sometimes struggle to play with each other, Maxence said. They can get frustrated if they start to lose, and blame each other, because they want to win so badly, Charles said.

There’s times when they, as brothers do, may argue a bit in practice. But the connection between them allows them to lock in intensely for competition.

“The energy ... just the connection between those two," Rossi said. "It's big for us."

The brothers, heading into this weekend, were 10-3. They’ve nabbed doubles wins in VCU matches against seventh-ranked Georgia, 25th-ranked Auburn and 29th-ranked Princeton.

In singles play, Charles is 9-5, playing at mostly the No. 1 spot in the lineup, and Maxence is 5-9, playing at mostly No. 2.

The skill sets each brings are very similar, in Maxence’s estimation. They play the game powerfully and physically. But Maxence is more of the forehand specialist, and Charles backhand.

The relationship between Charles and Maxence is a close one, on-court tiffs aside. They live together, they hang out together, they help each other with school. Charles is majoring in finance and Maxence in marketing, and both plan to see master’s degrees in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership.

They also cook together and, often, for teammates, too — usually something healthy, Maxence said, finished with a dessert like chocolate cake.

The brothers — Charles is classified as a senior and Maxence a junior — have the rest of this season, then next season, left on the team at VCU. Then the goal is to play professionally — they’ve always dreamed of doing that together, too.

But, for now, they’re simply trying to enjoy their current dream come true — at VCU

“It's a unique opportunity,” Maxence said, “unique chance to live this experience together right now."