Serpentine path led John Jiles to prime opportunity at Virginia Union

As Virginia Union’s season opener approached, butterflies filled John Jiles’ stomach.

It was an eager feeling, that Jiles related to that of playing a first game at the varsity level in high school.

“I was just anxious and so ready to be out there on the field,” Jiles said Wednesday.

It was a feeling that was a result of almost three years of waiting.

Jiles’ career has taken a serpentine path — from a commitment to Marshall in high school, to a standout two years at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, to a potential deal to play in the Canadian Football League for the BC Lions to, finally, an opportunity in Richmond at VUU.

But, between the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Jiles’ integration into school at VUU, he hadn’t touched a game field since 2019, at Fort Scott.

So the anxiousness the junior wide receiver felt began to reach an overwhelming level, ahead of Thursday’s opener. Until the stadium started to fill and kickoff neared, and Jiles settled into the mindset that it was simply time to play ball — something he’s used to.

And as the game unfolded, it became crystal clear why the Wake Forest, N.C., native is a player VUU wide receivers coach Monterio Hand describes as a “freakish athlete.”

At 6-3 and 190 pounds, Jiles was a dynamic target for Panthers quarterback Jahkari Grant, hurdling a defender at one point and finishing with five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Not only that, but Jiles also blocked two field goal attempts and a punt attempt in what finished as a 77-0 VUU win, over visiting Virginia University of Lynchburg.

The night was just the beginning for a player who figures to be a valuable asset for the Panthers throughout the fall. VUU (1-0) travels for a major matchup at No. 2-ranked Valdosta State (1-0) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“He’s going to be one of our main guys, absolutely,” Hand said. “And it’s just going to be put on him to kind of decide what it is that he wants to do.

“But, as far as our offense, he’s going to be a guy that’s going to get the ball in his hands, and let him just do what it is that he does.”

As a kid, Jiles fell in love with football early. That came with being around his older brothers, playing with them in the backyard. Older brother Antwain Terry went on to play on the defensive line at Elon, and older brother Javon Terry was a defensive back at UNC.

Jiles, at Wake Forest High, grew into a three-star recruit at safety, and drew Division I interest. He committed to Marshall as a senior in 2018.

But Jiles said that, in the classroom, he wasn’t focused early in his time in high school. And though he tried to improve as a senior, he ultimately didn’t meet GPA requirements to continue on to Marshall.

So Jiles went the junior college route, off to Fort Scott. And, originally a defensive guy, Jiles improved as a receiver there.

Between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Jiles compiled 1,543 receiving yards, a Fort Scott record. He received several Division I offers, including Marshall again, plus Liberty, Memphis, Southern Miss, ECU, UMass, Houston and North Carolina A&T.

Again, though, academic requirements held him back. Jiles’ credits from Fort Scott wouldn’t transfer over.

In the aftermath Jiles explored a CFL opportunity, with the BC Lions. But that fell apart as the pandemic hit in 2020.

Meanwhile, at VUU, coach Alvin Parker knew about Jiles dating back to his time as assistant head coach at Saint Augustine’s in Raleigh (2016-17). Jiles and Parker’s stepson played together before Jiles went off to Fort Scott. But he figured there was a slim chance he could recruit Jiles at that time.

Parker, though, continued to follow Jiles through his JUCO career. And, after the CFL chance didn’t materialize, the opportunity opened for Parker to bring Jiles to VUU.

“When we got the chance to get our hands on him to get him to Virginia Union, I swarmed on him,” Parker said. “He's a great player. He's one of those guys that can turn it on instantly.”

Jiles didn’t play last year, as he sorted out his academic standing. But the year in the program helped him a lot, he said — mentally, physically and emotionally. It prepared him for a return to game action this year.

Hand said that Jiles came in, accepted his role and worked hard.

And from what he’s seen from Jiles in practice, he considered his big debut last Thursday routine.

“Those types of games, and those kinds of catches … it’s just a regular day for him,” Hand said. “It’s what he can do.”

Jiles, a criminal justice major, has dreams of being an All-American for the Panthers, continuing the run of form he started last week.

For him, the butterflies are gone. Now he’s finally back doing what he loves — and at a high level, too.

“You got an athlete like this, you have to take advantage of him,” Hand said. “They don’t come around often.”