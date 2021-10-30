Seth Morgan sets VMI record with 516 total yards, defense stops Samford when needed in 46-45 win

LEXINGTON – VMI’s defense cannot boast about the number of stops it made against Samford Saturday. But when the Keydets needed them at the end, they got three in succession.
VMI, ranked No. 18 in the FCS, won 46-45 after trailing 45-27 with about four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Keydets (6-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) did not lead until taking the 46-45 lead with 3:14 left on a 7-yard pass from Seth Morgan to Michael Jackson (J.R. Tucker High), who made 10 catches for a career-high 211 yards, the fifth most in program history. Morgan completed 27 of 41 for 463 yards and three TDs and ran for 53, setting the school record with 516 yards of total offense.
“We’re a very resilient group of people and I think some of the stuff that goes on up the hill has something to do with that,” said Morgan, a redshirt sophomore who motioned toward VMI’s campus. “I think this school kind of prepares us for situations where you’re down.”
VMI went 6-2 during the spring-semester season, and this victory clinches back-to-back winning seasons, which the Keydets last accomplished during the early 1960s. The achievement, and perhaps the stress of the 3:32 game, brought out emotion in Scott Wachenheim, the Keydets’ seventh-year coach.
“It’s humbling, tremendously humbling, because I know where we came from,” said Wachenheim.
The previous two times these programs met, the games went overtime, with VMI winning each (38-37, 48-41). Three consecutive defensive stops sealed this one.
“Our morale is just never say die,” said Alex Oliver, a sophomore defensive back from Atlee High. “That’s what we say. Fight to the last play. Our offense was making plays and at that point we knew that the game was going to be on [the defense], because our offense was having no problems scoring.
“We just realized that if we want to win this game, it’s on this defense, so we have to step up for our team.”
VMI limited Samford (3-5, 2-4 SoCon) to 43 yards in the fourth quarter after allowing 504 in the first three quarters.
In the first half, Samford’s Liam Welch completed 23 of 29 for 292 yards and ran for 50 more with a pair of touchdowns. The Bulldogs led 38-20 at halftime. They had 22 first downs and gained 425 yards before intermission. The Keydets, according to Jackson, still felt good about the second half.
“We know we can strike fast. We can score in a hurry,” he said.
The day began poorly for Jackson. At the end of a long completion, he lost a fumble at the Samford 1 on the Keydets’ opening possession. “It bothered me definitely for maybe two minutes afterwards, and then I realized we had a whole lot of football left to play,” said the senior.
The Bulldogs were rolling behind Welch (32-47, 365 yards) with no end in sight while taking the 45-27 lead with 4:34 left in the third quarter. VMI’s defense made some adjustments, according to linebacker Stone Snyder (17 tackles, Monacan High), and played with a more physical edge, according to Wachenheim. They Keydets’ Air Raid offense kept pace.
“You can’t get 18 points in one drive, so we knew we had to chip away,” said Morgan. “Every drive we got on offense, we had to capitalize and make the most out of it. That was the mindset of everybody.”
Wachenheim kept telling his players to keep it a two-score game and that the Keydets would find a way down the stretch to get ahead and stay ahead.
“I think momentum is the biggest factor in football,” said Snyder. “It really can just change the game. Once you have the stands and the sideline going, we knew we were going to win, even being down 18.”
The Bulldogs came in ranked No. 109 of 123 FCS teams in scoring defense (38 ppg) and had allowed an average of 43 points in five SoCon games.
Next: The Keydets Saturday play at No. 13 East Tennessee State (7-1, 4-1 SoCon) Saturday. The Bucs began the season with a 23-3 win at Vanderbilt.
