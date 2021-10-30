Seth Morgan sets VMI record with 516 total yards, defense stops Samford when needed in 46-45 win

The previous two times these programs met, the games went overtime, with VMI winning each (38-37, 48-41). Three consecutive defensive stops sealed this one.

“Our morale is just never say die,” said Alex Oliver, a sophomore defensive back from Atlee High. “That’s what we say. Fight to the last play. Our offense was making plays and at that point we knew that the game was going to be on [the defense], because our offense was having no problems scoring.

“We just realized that if we want to win this game, it’s on this defense, so we have to step up for our team.”

VMI limited Samford (3-5, 2-4 SoCon) to 43 yards in the fourth quarter after allowing 504 in the first three quarters.

In the first half, Samford’s Liam Welch completed 23 of 29 for 292 yards and ran for 50 more with a pair of touchdowns. The Bulldogs led 38-20 at halftime. They had 22 first downs and gained 425 yards before intermission. The Keydets, according to Jackson, still felt good about the second half.

“We know we can strike fast. We can score in a hurry,” he said.