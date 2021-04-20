Seth Morgan subbed for star QB; Keydets remained in 'safe hands'

VMI had three spring-semester football games left, but with star quarterback Reece Udinski out for the remainder with a knee injury, the curtain appeared to be falling fast.
Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim called Udinski “the best quarterback in all of Division I FCS football, in my opinion.” The 6-foot-4 senior, transferring to Maryland upon graduation, held all significant VMI career passing records.
With Udinski, the Keydets were 4-0. Without him, they were probably toast. VMI relies on the pass, and the finest passer in school history was down. Udinski’s replacement was a redshirt freshman, Seth Morgan. He’s from Pennsylvania, as is Udinski. From the outside, that’s where the similarities ended.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel any pressure,” said Morgan. “It’s hard to take a 4-0 team, just to be handed that and expect to run with it.”
The Keydets are 6-1 and in the FCS playoffs for the first time for loads of reasons. Morgan is a major one.
VMI punctuated its first winning season since 1981 by beating The Citadel 31-17 last Saturday. Morgan completed 25 of 34 for 328 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 29 yards on 11 carries, extending this out-of-nowhere sparkle.
In Morgan’s three starts, he completed 75% of his attempts (86-114) for 918 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception. He rushed 37 times for 147 yards.
“I had a great support system around me. They were able to lift that pressure off of me,” said Morgan. “I really didn’t feel too much pressure once we started playing.”
There was also a calm confidence that carried through the Keydets when Morgan stepped in for Udinski. Morgan had no significant game experience that inspired it. Wachenheim called what Morgan brought “moxie.” Junior receiver Mike Jackson recognized it, too.
“Seth, he’s young, but he has a lot of old qualities about his game. He’s very poised. He’s a playmaker,” said Jackson. “We’re definitely in safe hands, having Seth in the pocket.”
The win-sealing TD against The Citadel came on Morgan’s third option. He spotted Jackson on a short route, delivered the ball, and Jackson scored on the 50-yard completion with 1:52 left.
“We see all the work we’ve put in. So when you get rewarded, it’s so gratifying,” said Morgan, a 6-3 193-pounder from Pittsburgh.
VMI now is in the midst of its most difficult week of this spring-semester endeavor. Not only do the Keydets travel to third-seeded James Madison (5-0) Saturday afternoon to begin their first FCS experience, they must come down emotionally from the program’s most meaningful victory in decades, and then rise again.
By beating The Citadel, VMI captured the Southern Conference championship, the school’s first football title since 1977, and retained the Silver Shako Trophy that goes to the winner of the Military Classic of the South. The Keydets and their Air Raid offense again lean on a redshirt freshman QB who wasn't supposed to be in the saddle yet.
“I always felt Seth was going to be an outstanding quarterback. Seth had a strong arm. He can legitimately run the ball and be a running threat,” said Wachenheim. “Reece was our guy. Reece is a great quarterback. But we had Seth ready and we knew when Reece went [down] that Seth would be ready to step up.
“And he’s proven it to everybody else.”
