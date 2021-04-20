Seth Morgan subbed for star QB; Keydets remained in 'safe hands'

“I had a great support system around me. They were able to lift that pressure off of me,” said Morgan. “I really didn’t feel too much pressure once we started playing.”

There was also a calm confidence that carried through the Keydets when Morgan stepped in for Udinski. Morgan had no significant game experience that inspired it. Wachenheim called what Morgan brought “moxie.” Junior receiver Mike Jackson recognized it, too.

“Seth, he’s young, but he has a lot of old qualities about his game. He’s very poised. He’s a playmaker,” said Jackson. “We’re definitely in safe hands, having Seth in the pocket.”

The win-sealing TD against The Citadel came on Morgan’s third option. He spotted Jackson on a short route, delivered the ball, and Jackson scored on the 50-yard completion with 1:52 left.

“We see all the work we’ve put in. So when you get rewarded, it’s so gratifying,” said Morgan, a 6-3 193-pounder from Pittsburgh.

VMI now is in the midst of its most difficult week of this spring-semester endeavor. Not only do the Keydets travel to third-seeded James Madison (5-0) Saturday afternoon to begin their first FCS experience, they must come down emotionally from the program’s most meaningful victory in decades, and then rise again.