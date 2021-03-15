Seventh-seeded Virginia Tech women end 15-year NCAA tournament drought

The drought is over.

As expected, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Monday night for the first time in 15 years.

"It's a great night. We'll always remember it," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said in a phone interview. "Everybody just erupted because I think there was a lot of nervous energy as it got closer and closer to the end [of the announcement].

"It was surreal. You envision it a lot. … But to actually see it, … the emotion just takes over."

Seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (14-9) will face 10th-seeded Marquette (19-6) at noon Sunday in a first-round game that will air on ESPNU.

"This will be my seventh time going to the NCAA tournament; it's the highest seed I've ever been," said Brooks, who steered James Madison to six NCAA appearances before taking the Tech job in 2016. "We're going to have a really good opponent in Marquette. … But to be a seventh seed, that seems monumental for our program."

The selection show aired on ESPN. The Hokies had to sweat it out before their school's name was called; Tech was among the final four teams to be announced on the program.