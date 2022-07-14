Shawn Stiffler begins new chapter at Notre Dame as VCU takes on search for successor

When the caller ID popped up on Shawn Stiffler’s phone, and displayed the words “South Bend,” his hair stood up.

Stiffler wasn’t looking to leave VCU, said Ed McLaughlin, vice president and director of athletics at the school.

But Notre Dame — the vaunted university located in the South Bend, Ind., area — came calling. The Fighting Irish recruited Stiffler and it became evident to McLaughlin last week and into the weekend that Stiffler was their top choice.

Stiffler was happy in Richmond. It was a place he’d been the last 15 years, including the last 10 seasons as head coach. But also, Notre Dame was a place he’d always dreamed about.

So after leading the Rams to a consistently high level of success, including the last two Atlantic 10 tournament titles, Stiffler decided to take the new opportunity in front of him. Reports emerged during the day Monday that Notre Dame was close to an agreement with Stiffler, and McLaughlin confirmed to the Times-Dispatch Monday evening that the hiring was complete.

Stiffler, now the 22nd coach in Notre Dame history, was introduced in a Thursday afternoon press conference there.

"Truthfully one of the hardest decisions you could ever make,” Stiffler said Thursday. “We were very, very happy [at VCU]. We were very comfortable there. ... What I've seen on social media, and the way people have reached out to me has been unbelievably humbling.

“When you're in it you don't necessarily realize that maybe you're having that type of impact, and how they feel about you. But those are some of my greatest friends in the world. People I admire. Those players did everything we asked them to do for 15 years."

Fifteen years ago, Stiffler arrived at VCU as an assistant coach on Paul Keyes’ staff. He served as the Rams’ pitching coach and recruiting coordinator in his first five seasons, then was associate head coach in 2012.

Keyes, though, was forced to step aside in 2012 as he battled cancer, and Stiffler became VCU’s interim coach during the season. Keyes, who coached the Rams for 18 years, died in November 2012 and Stiffler was named VCU’s coach on a full-time basis the following month.

The 43 year old went 340-198 over the last 10 seasons in that role. He directed the Rams to a first A-10 tournament title in 2015, a postseason run that ultimately resulted in the program's first-ever super regional appearance. And he led VCU to back-to-back A-10 tournament titles the past two years.

"He is VCU baseball,” departing VCU slugger Tyler Locklear said Tuesday of Stiffler’s impact, as he readies for the MLB draft that starts Sunday. “You see all of his accolades he gets, all his championships he's won. The culture he's built there.”

But the opportunity at Notre Dame was one McLaughlin described as life changing for Stiffler. The Fighting Irish, who play in the ACC, have shown an upward trajectory. They’re coming off their first College World Series appearance since 2002, as part of their first 40-win season (41-17) since 2006.

And the private Catholic institution is one that Stiffler, a Somerset, Pa., native, said has always been in the front of his thoughts.

"I'm Roman Catholic,” Stiffler said. “I grew up in Western Pennsylvania, where you watch Notre Dame football on Saturday and you go to church on Sunday. That's how I grew up."

Stiffler said there were very few jobs that he would’ve left VCU for. But Notre Dame was a place that prompted the type of visceral, hair-raising response Stiffler felt when “South Bend” appeared on his caller ID.

McLaughlin said he spoke with Stiffler early Sunday morning about the job.

“And I just told him that we're going to root for him as he goes,” McLaughlin said. “I know he'll do a great job.”

Jack Swarbrick, vice president and director of athletics at Notre Dame, said Thursday that the school was impressed by a few characteristics it saw from Stiffler. One was his consistency. VCU was among just seven teams nationally that tallied at least 34 wins in each of the past eight full seasons. And Swarbrick also mentioned Stiffler’s success in tough environments like the NCAA tournament, including VCU’s wins over Georgia and North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional last month.

Notre Dame was also struck by the respect Stiffler has commanded among other baseball coaches around the country.

“But then there was a characteristic that meant the most. During our discussions, Shawn talked in terms of family as much as anyone I've ever interviewed,” Swarbrick said. “Both in terms of his dedication to his own family, and his relationship with his baseball family."

Stiffler said UVA coach Brian O’Connor, who was on Paul Mainieri’s staff at Notre Dame from 1995-2003, was one person he spoke to as he considered the job with the Fighting Irish. O’Connor expressed that he felt Stiffler had the traits that would make him a good fit to lead Notre Dame, which Stiffler said gave him a lot of confidence.

Stiffler plans to take the momentum the Fighting Irish are already riding and use it to continue to propel the program forward.

And VCU is riding momentum of its own. Underclassmen made up a prominent share of the Rams’ lineup this past season, too, which could leave the program positioned for continued success.

McLaughlin said Stiffler did a great job setting VCU up for what’s next. A national search for Stiffler’s successor is underway, and the school is reaching out to those it is interested in.

VCU is going to look at all candidates, McLaughlin said. And a huge priority lies in those who understand the program’s culture.

“Someone who understands who we are as a university, who we are as an athletic department and what we are as a community in Richmond,” McLaughlin said.

Considering that, Kurt Elbin — who is associate head coach for offense and recruiting coordinator at Virginia Tech now, but who was assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at VCU under Stiffler from 2013-17 — could be among those who garner consideration.

McLaughlin said VCU will move the search along quickly, with the start of classes ahead in just over a month.

Stiffler, who pitched at George Mason (1998-2001) before beginning his collegiate coaching career there, expressed Thursday that he’s a product of the people he worked with at VCU, from administration to players to support staff — “I can’t thank them enough.”

McLaughlin expressed that he views Stiffler like a brother.

And now, new phases are unfolding for both.

“I’m happy for him, and we’re going to miss him,” McLaughlin said. “But I also know we’re going to have a great head coach follow him.”