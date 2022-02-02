Shorthanded VCU falls to Dayton by 30, 82-52, at Siegel Center

But the Williams absence in particular was a blow — Williams had been on a tear, including a 3-pointer that proved the game winner at Richmond on Saturday. He, on Monday, was named the A-10 player of the week for the first time in his career, for averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists between the Richmond and Davidson victories.

Still, the Rams held their ground after falling behind by 8 in the early goings on Wednesday. A 10-0 run, that included a pair of baskets from forward Hason Ward — coming off his career-high-tying 14-point performance at Richmond — pushed VCU to a 16-14 lead at the 10:13 mark.

Ward, with his 6 first-half points, four first-half rebounds and two first-half assists, was one of the bright spots for VCU before the break. As was Ace Baldwin Jr., who hit a pair of first-half 3s and had 8 first-half points.

But what hurt the Rams, a recurrent issue, was turnovers. They had 12 of those before the break. And turnovers contributed to an 11-0 burst Dayton went on over just 2:04 of game time to turn a tied game into one in which it led 32-21 with at the 5:23 mark. That was a blow, but then the Holmes and Smith baskets right before the end of the half was a gut punch.