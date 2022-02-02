Shorthanded VCU falls to Dayton by 30, 82-52, at Siegel Center

In the midst of a deflating stretch for VCU to finish its first half against Dayton Wednesday night, the Flyers grabbed the balloon and stomped the rest of the air that remained within the Siegel Center.
Malachi Smith hit the high-flying DaRon Holmes II with an alley-oop that Holmes finished at the rim with about 5 seconds on the clock. Then Smith stole the ball from the Rams’ Levi Stockard III, which went on to result in a Smith layup right before the buzzer.
Smith celebrated emphatically, and VCU coach Mike Rhoades walked furiously back toward the locker room, the Rams’ hole even deeper.
The Rams faced a hurdle even before tipodd in that their best performer — senior wing Vince Williams Jr. — was out due to a calf injury. Talented freshman forward Jalen DeLoach sat because of concussion protocol, too.
But the absences were exacerbated when VCU lost handle on the game shortly before halftime, and the Rams never recovered, falling by 30, 82-52.
It was, for VCU (13-7, 6-3 Atlantic 10) a disappointing end to the toughest stretch in its A-10 schedule, a stretch through which the Rams had triumphed before Wednesday, knocking off then No. 25-ranked Davidson and rival Richmond on the road last week.
But the Williams absence in particular was a blow — Williams had been on a tear, including a 3-pointer that proved the game winner at Richmond on Saturday. He, on Monday, was named the A-10 player of the week for the first time in his career, for averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists between the Richmond and Davidson victories.
Still, the Rams held their ground after falling behind by 8 in the early goings on Wednesday. A 10-0 run, that included a pair of baskets from forward Hason Ward — coming off his career-high-tying 14-point performance at Richmond — pushed VCU to a 16-14 lead at the 10:13 mark.
Ward, with his 6 first-half points, four first-half rebounds and two first-half assists, was one of the bright spots for VCU before the break. As was Ace Baldwin Jr., who hit a pair of first-half 3s and had 8 first-half points.
But what hurt the Rams, a recurrent issue, was turnovers. They had 12 of those before the break. And turnovers contributed to an 11-0 burst Dayton went on over just 2:04 of game time to turn a tied game into one in which it led 32-21 with at the 5:23 mark. That was a blow, but then the Holmes and Smith baskets right before the end of the half was a gut punch.
And things didn’t improve for the Rams in the second half. Dayton’s lead never dropped below 15 after halftime. Holmes added 11 second-half points and finished with a game-high 21.
Kobe Elvis had 8 second-half points and finished with 20.
Dayton scored 26 of its 39 second-half points in the paint.
VCU finished with 17 turnovers and Dayton scored 23 points off those.
Baldwin finished with 12 points and four assists. Mikeal Brown-Jones had 10 points.
VCU stays home to host Duquesne on Saturday.
