Siegel Center comes back alive for first look at VCU in Black and Gold Game

Here are a few observations from Saturday:

Newcomers step in at point guard

The May injury to returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin, a ruptured left Achilles tendon, meant VCU was going to need some of its pieces to step up and fill Baldwin’s role for likely all of nonconference play.

Freshman Jayden Nunn and Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis were the ones expected to be called on to do that, and they indeed took the lion’s share of the point guard minutes between the Black and Gold squads on Saturday.

Nunn started with the Gold team, and Tsohonis with the Black, and the two went head to head for much of the night.

The 6-4, 190-pound Nunn, who Rhoades called a natural point guard, showed his playmaking ability. He finished with 9 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field, including a 3. He dished out three assists, to three turnovers, and had three rebounds. He also broke his teammates’ press defense adeptly.

“I thought J-Nunn, as a freshman point guard, he can guard the ball and he can make plays. You see him get in the lane and all that stuff,” Rhoades said. “He's just got to continue to make the game easier and be a student of the game, which he has been up until now."