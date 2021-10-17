Siegel Center comes back alive for first look at VCU in Black and Gold Game

The Peppas pep band blared, cheer squads danced and a more full complement of spectators settled into seats.
And for the first time in more than 19 months, the atmosphere at the Siegel Center on Saturday night was something closer to normal. VCU opened up the arena’s doors Saturday for the first public, on-court look at this year’s men’s basketball team, in its Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage.
It was a return to an in-person format for the Rams’ annual preseason showcase. Last year’s Black and Gold Game shifted to a virtual program that included a 3-point shooting contest, dunk contest and more, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it was also a return to a more typical game day atmosphere at the Siegel Center. Attendance throughout last season was restricted to 250 spectators each game.
“We’re back, we’re here,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said to the crowd before the scrimmage.
There were 2,311 who came to watch Saturday. They saw the Rams run an alternative scrimmage format, with six, four-minute periods of play — plus one, one-minute overtime period. Some players changed teams after every set of two periods.
It was an unsurprisingly high-paced night of basketball, the first of two public dress rehearsals before VCU tips off for the real thing on Nov. 9, at home against Saint Peter’s.
Here are a few observations from Saturday:
Newcomers step in at point guard
The May injury to returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin, a ruptured left Achilles tendon, meant VCU was going to need some of its pieces to step up and fill Baldwin’s role for likely all of nonconference play.
Freshman Jayden Nunn and Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis were the ones expected to be called on to do that, and they indeed took the lion’s share of the point guard minutes between the Black and Gold squads on Saturday.
Nunn started with the Gold team, and Tsohonis with the Black, and the two went head to head for much of the night.
The 6-4, 190-pound Nunn, who Rhoades called a natural point guard, showed his playmaking ability. He finished with 9 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field, including a 3. He dished out three assists, to three turnovers, and had three rebounds. He also broke his teammates’ press defense adeptly.
“I thought J-Nunn, as a freshman point guard, he can guard the ball and he can make plays. You see him get in the lane and all that stuff,” Rhoades said. “He's just got to continue to make the game easier and be a student of the game, which he has been up until now."
The 6-3, 190-pound Tsohonis finished with 5 points on 1 of 9 shooting. He hit a 3-pointer in the fifth segment. He had one assist and one turnover.
Rhoades said Tsohonis had been battling a groin injury heading into Saturday.
“Marcus is more of a combo [guard],” Rhoades said. “But he can play the ball. You saw him handle it. Got in the lane a couple times.”
Nunn and Tsohonis were paired together on the Gold team for the night’s final two segments, with Nunn continuing to play point guard and Tsohonis playing off the ball. Versatile 6-6 wing Vince Williams played point guard for the Black team during those segments.
Williams had a game-high four assists.
“It just gives you another steady, senior ball handler out there,” Rhoades said. “He’s not going to always be the primary ball handler. But, at times, when he has to bring it up, he can do that.”
Meanwhile, Baldwin stepped out to shoot a bit during warmups before the scrimmage. He’s now jumping and running, Rhoades said, and Jan. 1 remains a target return time.
Williams’ green light stays on
Speaking of Williams, the Toledo, Ohio, native, also put on the best shooting display of the night Saturday.
Williams led VCU with a 41.3% clip from 3 last season. He was VCU’s second-leading scorer, at 10.6 points per game. And his offensive acumen seems all the more critical now that VCU’s leading scorer last year, Bones Hyland, is now doing his scoring in the NBA — the 26th overall draft pick to the Nuggets in July.
On Saturday, Williams went 3 of 6 from 3-point range, part of his 15 points, which tied Hason Ward as the night’s second-highest scorer.
“We need him to score, right? We need him to shoot the ball,” Rhoades said. “And we need him to shoot 3s when he's open.”
Curry picks right back up
Senior guard KeShawn Curry’s junior campaign last season ended early. The Jacksonville, Fla., native returned home after the death of his brother in February, and didn’t play in VCU’s final five games.
Back in public game action on Saturday, Curry showed the same dazzling craftiness in driving to the rim that he’s come to be known for. He also slammed home a dunk in transition in the night’s sixth segment, that drew the crowd’s awe.
Curry went 7 of 11 for a game-high 16 points. He also had five rebounds and a pair of steals.
"He's just in a great place right now,” Rhoades said. “As you saw today, he's a firecracker with the ball in transition. And even on defense, running through passes and getting in the paint.
“But what I'm most impressed with him this year so far, is he's really taken to, 'Hey, this is what's going to help the team.' He made some great plays driving in there and just jumping up and kicking it out. Getting guys shots, and keeping the ball moving.”
Ward shows off scoring touch
Ward, VCU’s high-flying, 6-9 forward, said in an interview this past week that he worked on finishing around the rim more this past offseason — particularly hook shots and floaters.
It showed in some of the shots he went for on Saturday, to success. Ward worked with deft touch, tallying his 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field. That included a 3-pointer, which was another thing Ward said he’s worked on.
"He can make plays, because he's so gifted as an athlete and has great length. And he has a good feel,” Rhoades said. “He's just got to continue to learn the game. And, as the game becomes easier to him, he'll find easier, other ways to score.”
What was Rhoades looking for?
Rhoades said when he watched tape of the Black and Gold Game, he planned to examine in particular how certain lineups and tandems played together, like the frontcourt pairings of Ward and Levi Stockard III, and of Jimmy Nichols Jr. and Jalen DeLoach.
Lineup work was one of the reasons the scrimmage was held in the format it was, with players switching teams.
“It was the first time I did it like this,” Rhoades said. “And it's going to give us good tape to watch here in the next two days, to help us."
Rhoades told the crowd before the scrimmage that he thinks they’re going to like what they see when the Rams are in uniform for real game action soon.
Saturday was just a taste.
“I’m really excited about these guys,” Rhoades said.
Notes: VCU women’s basketball team was recognized midway through Saturday’s scrimmage, with its Atlantic 10 tournament championship trophy. Members of the women’s team battled members of the men’s team in a 3-point shooting contest after Saturday’s scrimmage. Former St. Christopher’s standout Arnold Henderson VI won. … Rhoades said his team will play Virginia in a closed-door scrimmage next Saturday.
