Significant Saturday ahead for undefeated Virginia Union — a chance to book ticket to CIAA title game

When Joe Taylor eyed Alvin Parker as a candidate to take over the football program at Virginia Union, he saw someone who had built himself up — from a successful player for the Panthers, to a successful coach, all while earning a doctorate degree along the way.

The trait was a foundation for the future success Taylor saw in Parker.

“I always said that when a person has the capacity to build himself, that means that he probably has a blueprint for building others,” said Taylor, a College Football Hall of Famer, former VUU football coach and VUU’s current vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

So Taylor could see, even when he hired Parker five years ago, that Parker had the capability to lead a team to the type of year that the Panthers are currently enjoying.

VUU, at 8-0, is having its best season in 32 years. And the 1990 team, that went on to go 10-0, was coached by Taylor.

But what ultimately eluded the 1990 team was a CIAA title. That is something the current group is chasing, something the Panthers can officially give themselves a shot at on Saturday.

With a win at Hovey Stadium against Chowan (5-3, 5-1 CIAA), 11th-ranked VUU (8-0, 6-0) can clinch the CIAA’s Northern Division title and book its ticket to Nov. 12 league championship game in Salem.

It would be the Panthers’ first division title since 2007, when they won what was then the Eastern Division.

The Panthers and Hawks kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It means a lot,” star VUU running back Jada Byers said, of the opportunity ahead Saturday. “Not even just a lot to me, it means a lot for this whole program and this whole community.”

The Panthers found out after their 45-20 win at Lincoln last Saturday that this Saturday would be a chance to clinch — when they learned that Chowan beat three-time defending CIAA champion Bowie State the same afternoon.

VUU and Chowan are each 3-0 against Northern Division competition.

“It was like, ‘OK, now this is the game,’” redshirt freshman linebacker Shamar Graham, a former Thomas Jefferson standout and the Panther’s leading tackler (53), said of this Saturday. “We always were wondering which one was going to be the game and it just so happened this is the one.”

There hasn’t been much discussion internally this week about what’s at stake on Saturday, as the Panthers prepare for Chowan — instead it’s self-explanatory, Parker said.

The players, Parker added, simply come to practice every day ready to work. That steady approach is behind how the Panthers have remained on track to this point.

It’s a reflection of Parker’s leadership, too. Taylor said he meets with VUU’s head coaches one-on-one each week. And in his talks with Parker, Taylor has gleaned that his fourth-season football coach is always focused on the process.

When Parker arrived at VUU, he implemented the mantra of “Play411.” It’s a slogan that can be seen around the program, from shirts to a banner that hangs from the press box at Hovey Stadium.

The moniker has multiple meetings, two of which the Panthers can grasp this year. For one, “for 11” stands for the goal of getting to the 11th week of the season, reserved for the CIAA title game. It also stands for VUU’s pursuit of what would be an 11th official CIAA title.

In addition, it represents each Panther playing for each other — all 11 on the field. And the last meaning is something Parker holds near and dear: Proverbs 4:11, “I instruct you in the way of wisdom and lead you along straight paths.” The verse is a representation of how Parker tries to lead.

“Nothing [Parker] does is happenstance,” said Taylor, who coached VUU from 1984-91, and who had a combined 233-96-4 career record at VUU, Hampton and Florida A&M.

Parker has recruited quality talent, Taylor said. And those players have bought in to the Play411 mantra, pushing the program ever closer to what would be its first CIAA title since 2001.

One of those players, Byers, has a chance to make Saturday doubly significant. The NCAA’s leading rusher across all classifications, with 1,560 yards, Byers is just 100 yards away from tying the VUU single-season rushing yards record set by Andre Braxton in 2000.

“The record is not that much to me right now, because I’m trying to worry about winning the game Saturday, regardless. And get to the [CIAA championship], and win that” Byers said. “But it just feels great to be in close reach for that.”

Parker is 3-0 against Chowan in his VUU tenure. One more win against the Hawks would represent the manifestation of one of the goals the Panthers have been striving for.

It’s one Taylor knew was possible, from the time he hired Parker.

“They believe in him, they trust him,” Taylor said of VUU’s players. “And that’s why we’re where we are today.”