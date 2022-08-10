Six years after stepping away, Ryan Kopacsi excited about return as director of The Peppas

In the aftermath of a conversation with VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin on the possibility of returning to the school to lead The Peppas again, Ryan Kopacsi felt so good about the opportunity that could be in front of him that he sat in his car and cried.

“I was pretty hopeful,” Kopacsi said Tuesday, “and pretty happy.”

Kopacsi had, for almost two decades, been The Peppas’ director, pushing the group into a standing as one of the most renowned pep bands in the nation, an integral part of the game atmosphere within the Siegel Center. He was the group’s heartbeat in the role, which he held from 1998 to 2016.

But as Kopacsi sought more financial support from VCU in 2016, numbers that weren’t being met in contract negotiations, he made the decision to step away after 18 years. It’s a decision he looks back on as, perhaps, a mistake.

Kopacsi moved on, with his full-time job in the Richmond Fire Department, a position he began while still with The Peppas. Duane Coston, Kopacsi’s former assistant, took over the role.

But with Coston shifting to a new post at VCU, McLaughlin came back knocking at a door Kopacsi walked out of six years ago. The position was offered and a gracious Kopacsi accepted.

VCU announced the hiring on Tuesday, and it’s one that’s drawn high praise from VCU fans.

“I’d always been open to the conversation,” Kopacsi said, of returning. “And I made that known as I was leaving. … I always felt like, if the values lined up, and the vision for the department and the band were congruent, then that’d be great.”

Kopacsi was a 19-year-old VCU student, a saxophonist, when he was named director of the pep band, in 1998. The school had a vision of creating a true college atmosphere for basketball games within the Siegel Center, which was in construction and opened in 1999.

The outfit was small, no more than 15 people. But it was rowdy. And, several years in, Kopacsi and a core group of band members decided to change the ensemble’s direction, kicking it up a notch further.

They drew inspiration from New Orleans-style second line parade brass bands and the local NO BS! Brass Band, which had members who were also in The Peppas. Bands at HBCUs were an influence as well.

“They bring the power and the intensity, and so we kind of wanted to do a little hybrid thing,” said Kopacsi, a native of Varina. “And, luckily, it’s worked out.”

Perhaps the most recognizable songs Kopacsi brought into the fold were “War” and “Africa.” Kopacsi remembers hearing “War” at a Varina High football game, and he brought it back to his band, certain that it would be a success.

It worked well with former men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart’s “Havoc” mantra for how his team played, Kopacsi felt.

“We just adopted the mindset of you don’t want to come in here and play,” Kopacsi said. “And, if you do, it’s going to be a long day for you.”

The Peppas’ appearances during the Smart-led Rams’ run to the Final Four in 2011 took the band’s talents to a national stage. It was a wild time, Kopacsi said, as the group’s renown widened — with Kopacsi the energetic engineer.

However, when VCU and Kopacsi went through contract negotiations in 2016, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement. He was looking for additional funds for himself and Coston, and more scholarship money for Peppas members. It was to a level VCU didn’t agree to, and Kopacsi stepped aside, what he said Tuesday was one of the hardest decisions of his life.

Still, in hindsight, it also was something Kopacsi felt needed to be done. Time away from the band allowed him to learn about himself, and grow as a person. And with directing The Peppas considered a part-time position, he also had his gig as a Richmond firefighter.

But, after Coston took on a faculty position in VCU’s Department of Music, the school was in need of a new Peppas director. Kopacsi was who McLaughlin immediately targeted, and conversations progressed over the course of the summer.

The opportunity to bring Kopacsi back came as VCU eyed a revamp of the game atmosphere at the Siegel Center, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously the band is one part of the game atmosphere, but it’s a very important part,” McLaughlin said Wednesday. “So our hope was to find a way to re-energize it. And when the opportunity came with Ryan, him expressing his desire to come back, the pieces really fit well together.”

McLaughlin said additional resources had been put into the band since Kopacsi left, and that more enhancements were not part of the deal for Kopacsi’s rehiring.

Jordan Davis, who was a saxophonist in The Peppas for over three years starting with her freshman year in 2013, said Tuesday she was gushing with excitement about the news that Kopacsi is back.

Former bandmates had reached out to her with the same feeling, too.

“He really put his heart and soul into everything that we did,” said Davis, who is now an elementary teacher with Richmond Public Schools. “And it showed. And, because of that, everyone in the band gave every ounce of everything that they had to give back.”

Kopacsi’s official start date was set for Wednesday. He planned to meet with returning band members as early as Sunday.

He estimates that there are 60 to 80 members right now, and he’d like to see the total in the 150 to 200 range.

And Kopacsi, 43, has some new ideas as well. For one, he’d like the song “War” to serve in a different capacity during games.

“I want a new identity song I think,” Kopacsi said. “I want that level of intimidation and understanding that it’s going to be a hard place to play in the Siegel Center. And I think I’m going to bring some music along that’s going to reflect that.”

Kopacsi will continue to work in the Richmond Fire Department — about three years ago he moved into a role as a fire investigator.

But when he’s with The Peppas he’s an entertainer — that’s what he considers himself within his director role, before anything else.

And now, after six years, he’s back on stage.

“My main thing is to make people want to come [to games],” Kopacsi said. “We want to turn the casual fan into fanatics. And sometimes the casual fans need more than the actual sport. And then once they’re hooked, they’re hooked.

“And that’s the recipe.”