Sixth-seeded UVA looks to take third meeting with Louisville, this time in ACC tournament

NEW YORK – The last time the Virginia basketball team walked off a court, it had beaten Louisville by 10 points in Kentucky four days ago.

The last time UVA beat the same team three times in one season came in 2017-18, when it beat the Cardinals twice in the regular season, then ousted them in the ACC tournament in Brooklyn.

Now, with their NCAA fate very much in doubt, the Cavaliers will need to do all that again.

“I think it’s especially tough to beat a team three times,” said Virginia senior guard Kihei Clark. “So, I’m trying to come locked in to see where we can improve.”

Louisville got 20 points from Marshall transfer Jarrod West and 16 from Florida transfer Noah Locke to lead them to an 84-74 win Tuesday over Georgia Tech in the first round of the tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Cardinals led 45-28 at halftime and swelled their advantage to as many as 27 in the second half. But Georgia Tech outscored Louisville 28-6 over a span of 9:12 to trim the deficit to just five points with just under three minutes to play.

The Cardinals responded with a pair of 3-pointers from West, to earned a Wednesday date with sixth-seeded UVA (18-12), which beat it twice during the regular season. Virginia is 4-0 under Tony Bennett when it faces the same time for a third time in a season.

“It gives us even more juice and confidence coming into tomorrow against a really good UVA team that's going to punch us in the mouth at some point,” said Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues, who took over for Chris Mack in January. “And when they punch us in the mouth, we've got to get our hands up and we've got to punch back. Hopefully games like this just add to our toughness.”

The Cavaliers beat Louisville (13-18) in both regular-season meetings, winning 64-52 on Jan. 24 in Charlottesville, and then 71-61 on Saturday.

The second loss was the team’s fourth in a row, a stretch that included a 22-point loss at North Carolina and a 32-point defeat at Virginia Tech.

“UVA is a tough team,” said Pegues. “We know them well. We've lost to them twice in what I would say were relatively close games. We were in the game. It's not like we get blown out. We're in the game. At times throughout the game, we just have some lulls on the end that affect us on the defensive end. We can't have those moments tomorrow night if we expect to win.”

This is the first time Virginia will face the same team three times in a season since taking those three games from Louisville in 2017-18. It also happened the year before, when UVA lost at Pittsburgh in the regular season in overtime in January, then beat the Panthers in Charlottesville in the final regular-season game and again in the ACC tournament, also in Brooklyn.

In 2015-16, Virginia split a pair of regular season games with Miami, then topped the Hurricanes in the ACC tournament in the semifinals in Washington D.C.

UVA went 3-0 against Florida State in 2013-14, taking two regular-season contests and the teams’ quarterfinal meeting in Greensboro, N.C.