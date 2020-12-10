Slowing down UVA QB Brennan Armstrong the top priority for Virginia Tech's defense

That, said UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae, comes from the sophomore’s Ohio roots.

“He is a tough, country kid,” said Anae. “Going out to recruit him, man, me and coach [Jason] Beck, we’re taking country road here and country road there. I think just where he was raised and how he was raised, real hard working family, that’s who he is. He’s a tough, hardworking guy and I hope that’s showing in how he plays the game.”

That’s been evident to the Tech defenders as they’ve studied video of UVA’s offense and noticed Armstrong’s physical style of play.

“You’re going to get to know this guy won’t slide,” said Hewitt. “He wants the contact so you can kind of bring it to him a little bit.”

Tech has already faced the top four, going 1-3 in those games. The unit actually held North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Miami’s D’Eriq King and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence below their season averages, but lost all three matchups.

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 47 in a game the Hokies actually won 42-35 on Oct. 31.