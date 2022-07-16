Slugger Tyler Locklear has chance to be highest MLB draft pick from VCU in 18 years

As Tyler Locklear has prepared himself for a leap into the next stage of his career, in pro ball, he’s received consistent words of advice from those around him: “Be yourself.”

His former coaches at VCU, his father and his agent have implored the same thing — to not let the moment get too big.

"Just kind of, 'Be Tyler Locklear,’ is what they always tell me,” Locklear said this past week.

After all, the Locklear who’s shown up to this point has already impressed many. He, over the past two years, put up some of the best numbers ever seen at the plate from a VCU player.

It’s the type of production that now has the 6-3, 210-pound Abingdon, Md., native positioned to the highest MLB draft pick out of VCU in 18 years.

Locklear, this year, bested what was a breakout 2021, helping to lead the Rams to a second straight Atlantic 10 tournament title. He added value to what was already high draft stock.

Now he gets to sit back and wait, as an ultimate goal — to play professionally — begins to come to fruition this week. The MLB draft begins on Sunday night, at 7 p.m.

"It'll definitely be a dream come true,” Locklear said.

Heading into the 2021 season, former VCU coach Shawn Stiffler expressed that Locklear possessed as much power, and as much overall hitting ability, as anyone he had coached in his career.

He paired his skill set with what Stiffler, who was hired to coach Notre Dame last week, described as an “unbelievable” work ethic to improve. Thus, Locklear last year showed himself to be not just a power producer, but a well-rounded centerpiece of the Rams’ lineup. He, as a redshirt freshman, became the first player in league history to win A-10 player of the year and A-10 rookie of the year in the same season.

Then Locklear, starting all 62 games for VCU as a redshirt sophomore this past spring, hit for more average (.402), with more home runs (20), more RBIs (78), more runs scored (77) and 15 less strikeouts than in 2021.

The 20 homers and 78 RBIs were VCU single-season records, and Locklear finished tied for the VCU career home run record (37). He holds the program’s career slugging percentage record (.704).

Locklear bumped himself up from someone Brian Sakowski, national crosschecker for Perfect Game, considered a third- or fourth-round draft pick before the season to someone he now views as more of a second-round talent. That would make Locklear VCU’s highest pick since pitcher Justin Orenduff was selected by the Dodgers in the first round, 33rd overall, in 2004.

MLB.com ranks Locklear the No. 98 overall prospect this year.

“In an era where power is king still, I think he's a guy who helped himself a lot,” Sakowski said. “And should go pretty high."

The week following VCU’s season-ending loss to North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional, Locklear traveled to San Diego for the MLB Draft Combine. There he ranked 10th among all players in sweet-spot percentage, at 66%, a metric that quantifies consistency of solidly hit balls.

Since then, Locklear has settled back home in Abingdon, training and fielding phone calls from MLB teams — he estimates that he’s talked to almost all 30. He also signed with agent Tom O’Connell, of O’Connell Sports Management.

Besides the bat, Locklear could offer whichever organization drafts him positional versatility, too. Locklear’s spot was third base until midway through this past season, when he shifted to first base in the second half of the year after first baseman Michael Haydak suffered a season-ending injury.

Sakowski said most of the industry projects Locklear as a first baseman long term, but also that he wouldn’t be surprised if the team that drafts him tries him at third base.

Locklear is one of multiple highly touted draft prospects in the state this year. The list is topped by Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter, the Nos. 10 and 18 overall prospects, respectively, on MLB.com’s list. DeLauter and Locklear were Firebirds teammates last summer, but DeLauter’s spring was cut short due to a broken foot. Sakowski still sees DeLauter as a player who could be a top-20 pick Sunday — he was batting .437 with 35 RBIs in 24 games before he was hurt.

Sunday will feature the first two rounds of the draft, which will be broadcast on ESPN (first round only) and MLB Network. The draft will continue with rounds three to 10 on Monday and 11 to 20 on Tuesday.

Locklear will have a draft party at home on Sunday. As he imagined what getting picked will be like, he thought about all the hours of work put in to this point.

It’ll be a special moment.

“Having it all come together, and seeing that, is kind of like a dream come true,” Locklear said. “And then having everybody there supporting me, it'll be really cool for them as well."

And, for him, the objective at the next level is already clear: “Be Tyler Locklear.”